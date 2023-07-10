Nets GM Marks: Ben Simmons in great shape, but not ready for competition

LAS VEGAS — Ben Simmons has often posted workout pictures on Instagram this summer. Yet the Nets guard is still not close to resuming competition.

Last month, the Australian national team announced Simmons, who is training in Miami, wouldn’t play in the FIBA World Cup in order to focus on rehabbing from a back injury. At NBA Summer League Sunday, Nets general manager Sean Marks gave more clarity on Simmons’ progress.

“He’s not doing three-on-three or five-on-five yet,” Marks said. “I was down there two weeks ago with him and training staff and saw the progress and happy to report he’s in a great physical shape and also mentally.

“He’s rearing and champing at the bit to get out there. We’ve got time.”

Three-on-three or five-on-five workouts are signs that a player is closer to returning.

In April, after the season, Marks said that the goal was for Simmons to be “back 100% probably by Sept. 1” and a full-go for training camp. However, that timeline would’ve overlapped with teams practicing for the World Cup in August so Marks said the Nets and Simmons both agreed to skip the tournament.

“He’s made it very clear to us that’s something he wants to do in the future,” Marks said. “This particular summer, he just ran out of time. It just wasn’t the right thing to do to put him out there without playing and rushing it.”

The question remains if Simmons will indeed be healthy by training camp and what kind of player he’ll be. Two seasons ago, he made his third All-Star team and second All-Defensive First Team.

Last season, he averaged just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting just 5.6 field goals per game. All were career-lows as he battled through back and knee injuries.

Marks said the hope is Simmons can return to that All-Star level but it will depend on his health.

“I think knowing that he’s [in his] mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’re going to make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form,” Marks said.

Simmons still fits within the Nets’ new era built around Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. How he fits is still a mystery but coach Jacque Vaughn expects to find out.

“I’m looking forward to a healthy Ben Simmons and coaching him,” Vaughn said.

Marks was hopeful, too, but the only sign of Simmons’ recovery are the clues on Instagram. Still photos, however, can’t say much and there’s reasons for fans to wonder and mix hope with skepticism.

Yet as Marks noted, there’s still time for those questions to be answered.

“This is not something we’re going to rush him back in to play 5-on-5 in the next couple weeks,” he said. “But he’s progressing — he’ll be ready to go hopefully very, very soon.”