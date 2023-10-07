Nets could pair two point guards: Spencer Dinwiddie and Ben Simmons

LAS VEGAS — After a week of training camp, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn is keeping his starting lineup under wraps for the preseason opener Monday against the Lakers.

But he dropped a lineup hint after practice at UNLV Saturday. Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie have played often together and have looked good in the team’s last two scrimmages.

It’s an intriguing backcourt idea. Simmons and Dinwiddie are capable of playing point guard but Simmons has been vocal that he expects to have that role. Dinwiddie ran point last season after he was traded in February but has thrived playing off the ball with other teams.

For Vaughn, it’s not about who handles the ball more but the benefits and options of having two ballhandlers on the court.

“Spencer can handle the basketball, he can shoot the basketball,” Vaughn said. “There’s history to that and there’s history to Ben creating shots for guys because he plays with pace. Not too many people can match that pace so we can use that advantage to get easy baskets.”

Dinwiddie was especially good as a catch-and-shoot option with the Mavericks for two seasons before his trade to the Nets. He shot 43.7% on catch-and-shoot attempts in Dallas last season, including 44.2% on three-pointers, and shot 42.3% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers in '21-22.

Those numbers dipped to 34% from the field and 33.3% with the Nets. Dinwiddie noted he’s been historically a better shooter when others create for him — as most players are — but it was easier in Dallas alongside one of the NBA’s premier facilitators in Luka Doncic.

As for Simmons, his speed has amazed his teammates. Dorian Finney-Smith said he looked explosive in practice and called him one of the “top two or three” fastest players on the team.

Simmons pushing the ball and getting out in transition was an asset with the 76ers. It’s also a better role since he’s thrived as a facilitator and getting to the rim.

The Nets are hoping to see that after Simmons was limited last season because of back and knee injuries.

“I think this team goes as far as Ben and Mikal [Bridges] take it,” Dinwiddie said. “We know who Ben can be when he’s healthy and right and in a good space and that’s what we hope for.”

Bridges said he loves the pairing of Simmons and Dinwiddie so far. It makes things easier with two point guards who get others involved and it’s helped develop chemistry with Simmons, who only played three games after the trade deadline before he was shut down for the season.

“They have just good communication and figuring out spots,” Bridges said Saturday. “I don’t think we had too many minutes together last year so it’s something that we’re learning now and trying to get better at every day.”

The only question might be shooting. Simmons’ shooting struggles are well-documented so having him set others up suits his strengths. Dinwiddie struggled shooting with the Nets — 40.4% from the field — so while there’s hope his shooting increases with Simmons, it’s a wait-and-see proposition.

It’s one of several things to watch Monday. Vaughn said everyone besides Johnson (hamstring) and Dariq Whitehead (foot) could play at some point. It’ll also be the first chance to see how new additions Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. fit in.

More eyes will be on Simmons and now this potential backcourt with Dinwiddie. With Johnson injured, the Simmons/Dinwiddie pairing won’t be fully optimized without the team’s best shooter.

It hasn’t stopped Vaughn, however, from loving what he sees from it in practice or what he expects seeing it against other opponents.

“When you’re scouting us, who’s going to bring it up? It’s not going to be the same person every single time,” Vaughn said. “We get the rebound and we’re able to outlet it to different people…both of those guys can play off each other and make each other better.”