Nets' Ben Simmons receives epidural injection, out at least 2 more weeks

Ben Simmons will miss at least two more weeks after receiving an epidural injection to treat the nerve impingement in his left lower back, the Nets announced Saturday.

The injection was a planned part of Simmons’ rehab this week according to coach Jacque Vaughn. Saturday is the 12th consecutive game Simmons has missed since being injured on Nov. 6.

Vaughn added Simmons didn’t suffer any setbacks. The team said in its statement that he’ll continue to do strengthening exercises while he progresses.

“It was just a part of his getting back to playing and that is a part of his treatment, a part of his strengthening,” Vaughn said of the injection. “That was just a part of his getting back to the position of joining us.”

With the updated timeline, Simmons will miss six more games after Saturday’s game hosting the Magic. It includes the start of the Nets’ five-game road trip on Dec. 11 in Sacramento.

Vaughn also said that Simmons is doing “low level stuff” on the court, which includes no rebounding drills nor any sprinting up the floor. He’s also not doing team drills which falls in line with what the Nets said in their Nov. 22 statement that Simmons had just begun light individual on-court work.

Simmons played just 42 games last season because of a nerve impingement in a different position in his back. In six games this season, he averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists before getting hurt.

Walker, Finney-Smith out

Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right foot/knee soreness) were ruled out Saturday. It’s the first game Walker has missed since not playing in the season opener and the first game Finney-Smith has missed this season.

Vaughn said that Finney-Smith reported his injury in the morning and added he played a season-high 39 minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Hornets.