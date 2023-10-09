All eyes will be on Nets' healthy Ben Simmons

At Media Day, Ben Simmons called this season a fresh start after a drama-filled last season. He was talking about the Nets but could’ve meant himself, too.

“We had a lot of different things going on,” Simmons said. “I think just for everybody to have, like, a settled start to where we know about our teammates, our coach, [and] we can build a real identity.”

Monday’s preseason opener with the Lakers at T-Mobile Arena will be the first chance to see the reboot of Simmons’ career. For all four preseason games, he’ll be the center of attention after an injury-plagued 42-game stint last season.

How he looks in his first NBA action since Feb. 15 will be scrutinized by Nets fans and NBA fans around the league. Is his back injury in the past? Will he be as explosive as teammates raved about in practice?

The Nets think so. They’ve been more than pleased as they’ve said he’s looked like the Simmons from two seasons ago that was pushing the tempo and creating easy shots for others.

“He’s feeling good about himself,” said Nic Claxton, one of the few Nets that played significant minutes with Simmons last season.

“It’s a different energy about him. I'm excited to see what he does this year."

“Just happy for him to be able to show who he is,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Prove some of the naysayers wrong and get some confidence.”

It wasn’t just that Simmons missed almost half of last season. When he was on the court, he looked like a shell of himself averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists — all career-lows.

Simmons attributed it to lingering side effects with his back and coming back too quickly from his injuries. That hasn’t been the case so far in training camp and Simmons has been appreciative he’s fully healthy.

“I’m grateful for every day. I get to come in here and compete at a high level,” Simmons said. “I feel healthy and comfortable on the court. I think everyone’s willing to buy in too, that’s what I’ve seen so far, which has been great.”

Now it’s just showing it in an actual game. If he can be the playmaker and defender he was in Philadelphia, he can raise the Nets’ ceiling.

It’s too much to expect Simmons to do more than usual, such as shooting from distance. He’s only attempted 36 three-pointers in five seasons and he’s done most of his scoring damage within or near the paint.

The Nets don’t need him to be different, either. They need him to be himself. His body wouldn’t let him do that last season and now they’re seeing more of his capabilities.



“I think it’s fun," Dinwiddie said of what to expect from Simmons. "I think he plays with incredible pace. It makes the game easier on his teammates and I’m looking forward to it.”

Monday isn’t just a fresh start. It’s Simmons’ reintroduction to Nets fans and both are hoping the preseason offers a better glimpse of his promise and instead of reminders of last year’s struggles.