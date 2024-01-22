Fourth-quarter struggles continues as Nets can't close out teams

There weren’t many words the Nets had after their worst collapse of the season. But in theory, what could be said losing by 11 points Sunday after leading by 18 in the fourth quarter?

The Clippers’ 22-0 run spoke enough. They went small with 6-8 Paul George as their tallest player and pressured the Nets on defense, constantly switching on pick-and-rolls. Kawhi Leonard scored 14 points during the run.

As the Nets missed shots, they once again faced a problem that’s plagued them all season. Being inconsistent down the stretch as teams catch up and pass them in the fourth quarter.

“Got to finish games,” Dennis Smith Jr. said.

Added Mikal Bridges, “We just got to know when to adjust. How to adjust and just got to play the game, the whole game.”

Nic Claxton admitted that teams switching on them has been a kryptonite all season because it slows them down instead of playing with pace. As a result, giving up runs is a common trend, especially this month.

Consider the evidence. Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, they led by nine to start the fourth quarter. The Nets then gave up a 13-5 run to lose the lead. In the final 1:48, they led by four only to allow a closing 8-2 run capped by Anfernee Simons’ game-winning shot.

Last Monday against the Heat? The Nets led by 16 in the third quarter only to lose that lead on a 23-7 run. Then they led by five in overtime with 1:35 left but gave up an 8-2 run.

Jan. 7 in Paris? The Nets started slow this time, trailing 16-4 to the Cavaliers. Despite a fourth-quarter push to get the lead to single digits, they were in too deep a hole.

Jan. 2-3? Fell behind 16-3 at New Orleans in the first quarter and gave up a 22-4 third quarter run to the Rockets. Both were double-digit losses.

Even in a win, the Nets couldn’t close right. They led by 32 in the second half against the Thunder on Jan. 5 but let the lead dip to six before winning by nine.

It’s not surprising that in January, the Nets have the league’s second worst fourth-quarter net rating, being outscored by 18.9 points per 100 possessions. So is it lack of poise? Shotmaking? Poor adjustments?

Perhaps all of that. Coach Jacque Vaughn has often pointed out the Nets waste too many possessions. That’s still a work in progress 42 games into the season.

“I think it just tells you that our group is still learning lessons,” Vaughn said Sunday. “Whether it's being organized after a free throw in which you have plenty of time to be organized and get into a set…whether it is taking the shots that you’d normally take throughout the course of the game, that your teammates expect you to take.”

“So those [are] lessons for us to learn, especially on the road against a really good team.”

The next five games, all at home, bring tougher teachers. The Knicks on Tuesday, the Timberwolves on Thursday and the Rockets, Jazz and Suns after that.

If the Nets can’t avoid runs, they can be better responding to them. Otherwise, their worst defeat this season is another sign things could spiral further in the second half.