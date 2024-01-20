Nets' win over Lakers is a sigh of relief, but players know they need to keep it going

LOS ANGELES — Dennis Smith Jr. let out an audible sigh of relief in the Nets locker room after their win over the Lakers Friday.

The weight of nine losses in their last 10 games was lifted for one night. It was lifted collectively whether by Cam Thomas’ 33 points, Nic Claxton holding his own against Anthony Davis or Spencer Dinwiddie’s rediscovering his shooting touch for the second straight game.

“Now we can breathe a little bit,” said Smith, who scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. “But we got to get ready to do it again versus the Clippers [on Sunday]. We won. We did what we were supposed to do.

“We got to flush this and get ready for the next one.”

That attitude is why the Nets’ second win of 2024 can’t just be a moment, but momentum. The Nets’ last winning streak was two games against the Pistons so they haven’t had a win streak against multiple teams since a three-game streak on Dec. 2-8

As impressive as Friday’s win was, they understand they need to sustain playing with energy and better defensive activity even if they don’t shoot 52.6% again. There’s been signs of it the last three days but at the halfway point of the season, it needs to re-emerge as a constant trend, not a one-game success.

“When the ball goes in, that’s helpful,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Now the next layer [is] when the ball doesn't go in, that's our challenge. That's the grit, that's the determination, that's the mental toughness to somehow figure it out and move on to the next possession.”

The Nets summoned one of the best defensive halves of their season by outscoring the Lakers 68-44. They held LeBron James to just 3-for-11 shooting after halftime.

Players took it personally when Vaughn showed them a clip at halftime of a possession where no defender had a hand on someone. They responded being more physical and Lonnie Walker IV said it showed what the team is capable of.

Now they need to do it again against the Clippers, who are 9-2 since winning on Dec. 26.

“That was a good step in the right direction,” Thomas said after the game. “But to be honest, we really didn't do anything. It’s just one game, one game of us putting it all together. We have another tough game coming up on Sunday against a team that is rolling.”

There’s signs the Nets have taken some steps forward defensively. In the last four games, they’ve held teams to just 31.1% shooting on threes, a stark improvement from teams shooting 43.5% in the 16 games before that.

Vaughn said that with Day’Ron Sharpe out, the Nets have played less drop coverage and done more switching on pick-and-rolls. It’s helped defend the three-point line better and bodes well since two of their next three opponents — the Clippers and Timberwolves — are among NBA’s top three three-point shooting teams.

One game could be a blip or a turning point and the Nets hope it's the latter after they stopped their spiral for one night.

“I think individually, once you show that you can do one thing, you want to see it every single game and just show some consistency,” Walker said. "So I think that's something that's just next level for us.”