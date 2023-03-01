Nets come up short down stretch, fall to Bucks

These are not the Nets that fans were expecting when the season began, but they are the Nets that fans have now, so they best settle in for an up-and-down ride.

Look no further than Tuesday night’s game against the Bucks at Barclays Center, in which the Nets battled one of the NBA’s elite but fell far short down the stretch, losing, 118-104.

This was after getting routed by the Bulls, 131-87, in Chicago on Friday and losing a heartbreaker to the Hawks in Atlanta, 129-127, on Sunday.

It was the 15th victory in a row for the Bucks (44-17), who have the best record in the NBA and one of the best players on Earth in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He led the Bucks with 33 points and 15 rebounds and at times was unstoppable against a team now stripped of the kind of superstardom he brings.

The Nets (34-27) have lost five of the six games since the trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns became official. Mikal Bridges’ 31 points led the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26.

The Nets now face seven out of eight games on the road, starting Wednesday against the surging Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Nets took a 20-11 lead midway through the first quarter, taking advantage of the Bucks’ early sloppiness and disjointedness.

Antetokounmpo started after missing one game with a right quadriceps bruise.

The Bucks continued to struggle in every facet, as the Nets took a 23-11 lead on a three-pointer by Bridges and then a 28-13 lead on a Dinwiddie trey.

The quarter ended with the Nets leading, 34-22.

The period’s last points came on a spectacular driving dunk by Antetokounmpo over Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith.

He added two more monster dunks in the second quarter and suddenly the Bucks were within 35-29.

Antetokounmpo had all of his array of skills going in the second. He even made a three-pointer.

As great as Antetokounmpo was in the quarter, the Nets continued to make enough plays to stay ahead and rebuilt a 55-54 lead. The Nets led 62-52 at halftime.

The second half began with Antetokounmpo scoring off an offensive rebound, then adding a three-point play off yet another dunk.

When Brook Lopez made a three-pointer with 9:22 left in the third, the Bucks finally were all the way back at 64-64.

A 10-0 Nets run made it 76-66, but even after Antetokounmpo departed with 5:04 left in the third after getting called for his fourth personal foul his mates had his back.

The Bucks took an 85-84 lead on Bobby Portis’ corner three-pointer and led 91-85 after three, closing the quarter with a 25-9 surge.

It was 102-90 with 7:30 left, and the Nets’ shooting was too cold for them to mount a comeback. Grayson Allen made it 107-92 with a three-pointer.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game that he expected a challenge.

He thought so even if the Nets bore little resemblance to the team Budenholzer’s eliminated in the 2021 conference semifinals en route to the NBA championship — not to mention to the Nets who beat the Bucks, 118-110, on Dec. 23 when they last met in Brooklyn.

“No doubt the respect for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is very, very high in our locker room and across the league,” Budenholzer said. “When players like that change teams, it changes the look and feel of things.”

Pretty much.

Notes & quotes: Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) sat out and will be out Wednesday but could be back Friday against the Celtics. Coach Jacque Vaughn said there has been “zero” talk of shutting down Simmons for the season . . . Edmond Sumner (personal reasons) and Yuta Watanabe (back) did not play . . . The Bucks out-rebounded the Nets 65-47.