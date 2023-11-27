Nets' Nic Claxton misses game against Bulls with sprained left ankle

Nic Claxton began Sunday listed as probable with a sprained left ankle. But with less than an hour before tipoff, the Nets' center was downgraded to out against the Bulls.

It’s the same ankle that forced Claxton to miss eight games earlier this season due to a high sprain. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Claxton tweaked it during Saturday’s win over the Heat.

Claxton played 24 mins in that game, the fewest of any Nets starter. He took a hard fall in the first quarter and walked to the locker room on his own power.

He returned in the second quarter and finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks. His status for Tuesday’s game against the Raptors is unknown.

Cam Thomas update

Cam Thomas is inching closer to a return to the Nets but there’s still some hurdles to overcome.

Thomas missed his eighth consecutive game Sunday with a sprained left ankle. The Nets said that he’ll be re-integrated into team activities this week although practice time will be hard to find with three more home games this week.

The Nets had a brief walkthrough Sunday in lieu of a shootaround because they played the second night of a back-to-back. Thomas did not participate according to Vaughn.

“[Monday’s] an off day. So that kind of puts him in a tough position for us to schedule an actual practice for him,” Vaughn said. “Hopefully we'll get to a point where we can simulate some things with some video guys and also with some G league guys maybe in this week coming up.”

Dennis Smith missed his fourth game with a sprained lower back and is still listed as day-to-day.

Leftover layups

Despite Ben Simmons being out, the Nets are still one of the NBA’s top fastbreak teams. They entered Sunday fifth in fastbreak points per game and sixth in total fastbreak points.

Most of that comes from having at least 20 fastbreak points in six of their first seven games when Simmons played. In the eight games Simmons missed before Sunday, the Nets have reached double figures in fastbreak points in all but one game.

