Nets' Cam Thomas mixing up his shots and picking up scoring slack

There’s no question what Cam Thomas’ job on the court is: Score, and do it in bunches. And he’s done it more than expected to start the season.

Thomas is the first Nets player to score at least 30 points in the first two games since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

It’s not all that surprising, given that he had four 40-point games last season. The difference is he’s doing it with less isolation basketball and more within the team flow.

Coach Jacque Vaughn noted that Thomas is getting to the rim instead of relying on jumpers.

“Attack. Don’t settle. That was really my game plan for me,” Thomas said. “When I see the defense on the film, just don’t settle. You get to the paint, you get whatever you want. To pass out, finish at the hoop or floaters, that’s what was working for me.”

He’s taken 19 shots in the paint, including 11 against Dallas, and made 16 of them. It’s part of the reason he is shooting 62.5% from the field.

When the Nets’ offense stalled early against the Cavaliers, Thomas ignited things with a 15-point first quarter. Against Dallas, Thomas had 10 points in the fourth quarter to help extend the lead before the Mavericks rallied.

It’s earned more trust from Vaughn, who had Thomas on the court to close out both games.

Various teammates call Thomas the best “tough-shot-maker” on the team, and now he’s making it easier to allow those opportunities to come from longer range.

“In the past, a lot of those [attempts] were mid-range shots from Cam, which we don’t want,” Vaughn said. “But his ability to mix in his middie to set up his drive, to set up his three ball, I think he’s understanding that at a higher clip.”

In his third season, Thomas is showing signs of maturity. Last season, he was in and out of the rotation despite his ability to score at will because Vaughn wanted to see more variety in his game.

Now, with Mikal Bridges struggling early, Thomas has carried the scoring load. It’s made him go from an exciting player to a more valuable one.

“I think just letting the game come to him,” Royce O’Neale said of Thomas’ biggest adjustment. “We trust him to make those shots. We’re going to keep finding him. I think just him learning and growing each game is going to help benefit him.”

Notes & quotes: The Nets are 0-2 for the first time since 2015-16 . . . Cam Johnson (calf) and Nic Claxton (ankle) each will miss his second consecutive game Monday in Charlotte. Johnson’s left calf contusion also was listed as a strain by the team. Claxton was seen after practice still wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Vaughn said both are considered day-to-day . . . Rookies Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney were listed as not with the team. They’ll head to Long Island for the start of G League training camp along with two-way players Armoni Brooks and Jalen Wilson.