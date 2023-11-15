Nets' Cam Thomas hoping for a quick return from sprained ankle

Cam Thomas wore a black hoodie Tuesday, but his mood sounded more hopeful than dark as he discussed his sprained left ankle for the first time.

He even anticipated a quick recovery as the team will offer an update on him next week.

“I’m supposed to be reevaluated very soon. So you know, we're gonna take it from there but feeling better, getting better,” Thomas said while wearing a walking boot. “That’s the only thing I’m looking forward to.

“Just trying to hurry up and get back and help the team.”

Since Thomas was hurt on Nov. 8, he has missed three games so far but is still 12th in the league in scoring at 26.9 points per game. His injury continued the Nets’ revolving door of players getting hurt as Thomas went down in the same game Cam Johnson returned.

Johnson’s injury in the season opener allowed Thomas to jump into the starting lineup for seven games.

Thomas described this injury as different from other ankle injuries he's had before but didn’t add specifics on how serious it was. When he stepped on Clippers’ forward PJ Tucker’s foot, his ankle turned and he needed assistance as he slowly walked off the court.

“I sprained my ankle other times but it was more like just a quick one then I'm back next game or come back in the same game,” Thomas said. “But this was more of an ankle sprain. So it was one of my first ones.”

The boot being on a week later validated it wasn’t a minor sprain. Yet the Nets (6-5) have pushed on without as they’re over .500 heading into Thursday’s matchup with the Heat. They’ve tried to replace Thomas’ scoring with a slew of options, such as Tuesday when they had six players score in double figures in the Nets’ win over the Magic.

Coach Jacque Vaughn took Thomas’ absence as a positive for him to keep focus on improving other areas of his game.

“We’ll miss him, and I’ll be quizzing him on what we’re doing on the floor, texting him,” Vaughn said. “But a good couple weeks of rest for him.”

Thomas was less comfortable with the idea of rest. For him, not playing meant not contributing to wins and that was hard to accept.

“It's frustrating. I was playing real well, helping the team, we were competing,” Thomas said. “But at the end of the day, you know, everything happens for a reason. So I’m going to just try to rehab as best as I can just to get back to that level of play I was at. That’s the only thing I'm looking forward to.”

The Nets are as well. Both Mikal Bridges and Lonnie Walker have the scoring ability to put pressure on defenses but Thomas’ ability to score from anywhere and do so in bunches is unique on the roster.

So Thomas tried to stay optimistic even as he wished he was playing. His teammates kept his spirits up but he tried to take the long view as he struggled accepting the hopefully short stint he’ll be out.

“It’s a long season,” Thomas said. “Just trying to stay locked in, supportive, and rehab the best I can just so, you know, I can be back.”