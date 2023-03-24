Cavaliers' last-second shot sends Nets to fifth straight loss

Two nights prior, the result was not ideal however the process was.

Against the same team in the same building Thursday night, the process was not ideal and neither was the result.

And with nine games left in the regular season, the margin for error is non-existent.

The Nets extended their losing streak to a season-high five games after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-114 at Barclays Center.

Isaac Okoro’s three with seven-tenths of a second remaining dropped the Nets to 39-34, who are now a half-game behind the Heat — whom they will meet Saturday in Miami — and into seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“We have to keep the energy and morale high,” said Mikal Bridges finished with a game-high 32 points, his eighth game with the Nets in which he recorded at least 30 points. Sixteen of Bridges’ 32 came during the third quarter.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 25 points and 12 assists. Harris netted 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three. Royce O’Neale had 12 off the bench and Nic Claxton had 11 points.

During his pregame news conference, Nets coach Jaque Vaughn spoke about the importance of using defensive stops to get into transition against a Cavaliers squad that has the duo of 6’9 Jarrett Allen and 6’11 Evan Mobley comprising two-thirds of its starting front court.

Vaughn’s hope was that the Nets’ transition attack would create mismatches against a defense scrambling to get set, which in turn would lead to opportunities to either finish at the rim or have quality three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Nets allowed Cleveland to shoot 47.7% (42-for-88) from the field, while offensively they missed 21-of-33 three-point attempts (36.4%).

With 4:52 left in the game, the Nets led 107-98 on Harris’ three.

But any thoughts that the Nets would cruise to a relatively easy win disappeared as Cleveland ripped off a 14-3 run in a span of four minutes and seven seconds cut the lead to 112-110.

“We were one more stop and one more basket from winning the game,” Dorian Finney-Smith said.

Dinwiddie’s basket extended the advantage to four, only for Donovan Mitchell to respond with a 20-footer. Following Mitchell’s basket, Finney-Smith committed a turnover which forced Dinwiddie to foul Mitchell. The Cavaliers star made the first free throw but missed the second. But the Nets couldn’t grab the rebound, and the ball found its way to Okoro in the corner for a wide-open three.

“It’s definitely frustrating across the board,” Harris said. “We should have won this game.”

Even though the Nets led 61-60 at halftime, they allowed the Cavaliers to make 21-of-41 shots (51.2%) from the field overall, and 47.4% of their threes (9-for-19).

The triumvirate of Mobley, Mitchell, and Darius Garland combined for 40 of Cleveland’s 60 first-half points.

Mitchell finished with 31. Mobley had 26 points and 16 rebounds. Garland had 13 points. Allen contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Caris LeVert chipped in with 12 points.

The loss was a suboptimal capper on a day which began with the Nets lacking clarity on if-or-when Ben Simmons can return to the lineup.

Simmons has been out since Feb. 15 with knee soreness and back inflammation, and according to Vaughn, Simmons has not practiced with teammates.

“Ben is in the same position he was the last time I talked to [reporters],” Vaughn said. “Nothing further to comment on. I don’t think I can give you anything else because there’s been nothing to add, really.”

Vaughn did not seem especially interested in discussing how difficult it would be to work Simmons back into the rotation for the playoffs.

“I don’t even think that far ahead,” Vaughn said. “ I keep my life that way. I’m concerned about today’s game. And if those questions present themselves, I’ll be more than willing to see how [he] fits with the group at that time. But [I] don’t even want to look that far ahead.”



