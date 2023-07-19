Nets to face Cavaliers in NBA Paris Game 2024

The Nets will head to France next season as the NBA announced Wednesday they’ll play in the league’s third regular-season NBA Paris Game on Jan. 11.

The Nets will face the Cavaliers at Accor Arena. It’s the second time the Nets will have played in France following a preseason game in Paris in 2008.

It’s the first game announced for the Nets’ 2023-24 schedule. The NBA typically releases its full schedule in August.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in the NBA Paris Game 2024 and bring Nets basketball to an international stage,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “Our players and coaches will benefit greatly from the experience of immersing themselves in Paris’ rich culture off the court.”

The Cavaliers will play in Europe for the first time.

Last season saw the Bulls face the Pistons in Paris. The first game in Paris was in January 2020 when the Bucks faced the Hornets.

The NBA previously held regular-season games in Japan, Mexico and England. Paris also will host the 2024 Summer Olympics where the United States men’s national team will look to win a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Nets duo Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will both play for the national team during the FIBA World Cup, which starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines.

Per the league, France has produced more NBA players than any other country outside North America. Two players were selected in the top 10 of last month’s draft with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly.

The French national team is the defending silver medalist in men’s basketball after losing to the United States in the 2020 Olympics, which was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the live NBA experience back to Paris with two exciting teams in the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers,” NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum said in a statement. “This game has become a destination for our passionate fans across Europe and will build on the incredible momentum around basketball and the NBA in France and throughout the region.”