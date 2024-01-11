Nets' offensive woes continue in loss to Donovan Mitchell and Cavaliers in Paris

The Nets went to France but their problems followed them across the ocean. Despite a fourth-quarter rally, another slow first half cost them in a 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

The third NBA Paris Game at Accor Arena saw the Nets struggle to just 34 first half points. They nearly doubled that total in the second but it wasn’t enough to counter Donovan Mitchell’s 45 points.

Mitchell set a season-high in scoring and countered every push the Nets made in the fourth. Twice, the Nets (16-22) cut the lead to seven points. Both times, Mitchell answered with long three-pointers.

Mitchell added 12 rebounds. The Nets, who've now lost 12 of their last 15 games, never led and trailed by as many as 26 points in the third quarter after a first half to forget.

The Cavaliers (22-15) led 54-34 at halftime. That not only matched the Nets’ season-low in first half points, set on Jan. 2 at the Pelicans, but also a scoring total Mikal Bridges reached by himself on Dec. 2.

The Nets had more turnovers (13) than made field goals (12) in the first half while shooting 33.3%. The Nets’ starters combined to shoot 4-for-19 from the field while Mitchell and Caris LeVert combined to score 30 points.

Only Cam Thomas and Lonnie Walker saved things from being worse as the only two Nets to make multiple field goals in by halftime. Thomas and Bridges both scored 26 points to lead the team.

But familiar offensive issues showed up again. Besides the early hole, the Nets finished 8-for-27 on three-pointers and missed eight free throws, all in the second half.

A 12-2 run cut the deficit to 80-70 in the fourth quarter as Nic Claxton dunked a lob pass from Thomas. That play led to a skirmish as Claxton yelled at Tristan Thompson following the dunk and Thompson quickly ran into Claxton, knocking him down.

Both teams were separated and Thompson was ejected after being assessed a flagrant-2 foul. Claxton got a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It was fight the Nets lacked when teams buried them in the second half. The Nets didn’t shrink this time but the result was still the same.

LeVert finished with 21 points for the Cavaliers, who made 30-of-37 free throws, both season-highs by a Nets opponent.

With Day’Ron Sharpe out with a knee injury, the Nets went small in their front court behind Claxton. Dorian Finney-Smith and Trendon Watford played minutes at center along with Harry Giles III. Finney-Smith later exited the game in the third due to illness.

The lineups worked in the fourth quarter but not enough as they gave up 18 second chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.

Lonnie Walker had 20 points in his best game since returning from injury last week. But the Nets’ spiral continued as they’re six games under .500 for the first time since March 8, 2020.

Whatever sign of life they found in last Friday’s win over the Thunder remain faint. They fly home Friday and face the Heat Monday before leaving for a three-game road trip.