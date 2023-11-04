'Beast' of a schedule likely to test Nets' character

Jacque Vaughn has become more colorful this week when he described this opening 10-game stretch to the season. The Nets coach called it daunting on Friday but earlier this week, he called it a beast.

The beast gets meaner starting Saturday hosting the Celtics the second-night of a back-to-back. The next three games after that are with teams that have championship aspirations, or at least rosters designed to play in May and June.

On Monday, they face the Bucks with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Wednesday brings in the Clippers and old friend James Harden. Friday, they’ll have a rematch with the Celtics for their second in-season tournament game.

It’s a tall order but Vaughn think it’ll be a worthy early test that continues to reveal more about a team that’s battled through close games.

“This group is going to continue to learn about each other," Vaughn said. "This is just the beginning for us. “I'll continue to challenge them to stay in this space where we're trying to figure it out together. We’ll grow together, we'll have some pains together. That's all right.

“But we stay in this space, we can get incremental gains on a daily basis, on a game-by-game basis.”

The trust that’s been developed through five games is encouraging. The Nets are figuring out how to play with Ben Simmons and are seeing the benefits when he pushes the tempo.

Simmons, who sat out Saturday because of back maintenance, has also stayed healthy and showed how he can affect games without scoring as he leads the Nets in rebounding and assists.

The Nets also held off the Heat for a road win while being down four starters. That showed a trust in the bench and new additions like Armoni Brooks and Trendon Watford being able to produce.

“I don’t think we realized how big of a road trip that was to go 3-1, win three straight and stay together, especially on the road,” Mikal Bridges noted. “It’s the NBA. We’re not like no dynasty team that’s been together for all these years. So you can’t take a win for granted. I think we should understand what we’ve been doing.”

What they’ve done is add building blocks that can help later. Even if the Nets struggle in these next four games, they’re learning lessons they hope will pay off later in the season.

Besides, the first 20 games of the season are about laying a foundation as much as winning. It’s why the Nets weren’t panicking after their 0-2 start and they likely won’t after facing the Celtics and Bucks, two teams most expect to reach the conference finals.

Things also get more advantageous after this four-game gauntlet. The Nets will get an update on Cam Johnson’s strained calf ahead of Friday’s game in Boston and hope to have the same with Nic Claxton, whose missed four games with a sprained ankle.

Also, starting Saturday, 11 of next 14 games are home so they won’t be burdened by a lengthy road trip until December. It’s also a chance to develop more chemistry on friendly grounds.

It might not help as the four-game beast as Vaughn called it is just beginning. For Bridges, the road success is only a reminder to keep building on what they’ve done instead of get comfortable

“Don’t get happy on the farm, as my old Coach Monty [Williams] used to say,” Bridges said. “Just got to keep going but it definitely helps and gives us confidence.”