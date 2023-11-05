Nets' three-game win streak halted by Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The Nets returned home with confidence and a three-game winning streak. They also came back debuting new clothes with their City Edition uniforms.

It was a mood ripe for a Barclays Center homecoming. Except the Celtics played spoiler and Jayson Tatum could’ve been crowned king of the court.

Tatum’s fourth-quarter scoring kept the Celtics unbeaten as the Nets lost, 124-114. Tatum scored nine of his 32 points in the final period to help end the Nets’ winning streak.

The Nets, who played without Ben Simmons because of injury maintenance, showed fight but also tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back. Any push the Nets had, the Celtics stayed a step ahead most of the night.

The Nets (3-3) got within 96-95 with 7:47 remaining. The Celtics (5-0) then went on a 11-2 run with Tatum finishing it on a 27-foot three-pointer. The Nets, who trailed the entire second half, also didn’t help themselves shooting just 43% from the field.

“We’re still learning to close games as a unit, as a group,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, Boston, most of that team has been in the fire together and then obviously individually when you add Jrue Holiday who’s already a champion.

“Tatum’s an MVP caliber guy so sometimes those type of guys are more often than not going to make plays.”

Besides Tatum, Jaylen Brown had 23 points while Kristaps Porzingis added 22. The Nets, however, were plagued by poor shooting all night.

Royce O’Neale, starting in Simmons’ place, was just 2-for-15 from the field. Mikal Bridges had 19 points but shot just 7-for-20 from the field

Much of poor shooting stemmed from Simmons in street clothes. His absence, Vaughn said, was pre-planned in accordance with the Nets performance team which meant the Nets were down three starters with Cam Johnson (strained calf) and Nic Claxton (sprained ankle) out for the fifth consecutive game.

Vaughn added that Simmons wasn’t feeling any pain and it’s part of his progression early in the season. It’s unclear if a similar plan will be taken for the next back-to-back on Nov. 25 and 26.

“We’ll use the opportunity to gain more information about how he’s feeling, how the season is going,” Vaughn said. “And just be smart . . . to make sure that he’s comfortable for the rest of the year.”

The Nets took a season-high 52 three-pointers but most came out of desperation as they missed Simmons’ ability to create easy looks or rebound. They were out-rebounded 61-53 and their transition game suffered with only seven fast break points, down from their league-leading average of 23.4 fast break points.

It was also the first time this season the Nets had less than 25 assists as they finished with 22.

“Ben’s a big factor on our team, one of our starters, so obviously that hurts not having him out there, and it’s going to drop,” Bridges said. “But that’s why you wish you had those guys when you don’t and you just got to make it up on different things.”

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 27 points. Dinwiddie had 19 points while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Frustration boiled over later in the fourth as Vaughn earned a technical foul while being restrained from going after one of the officials following a Tatum layup.

It was almost a fitting end to a bad homecoming as the Nets have yet to win at home this season.

Saturday started a stretch where the Nets will be home for 11 of their next 14. But it also starts a daunting four-game slate hosting the Bucks Monday, Clippers Wednesday and a rematch with Celtics in Boston on Friday.

“Next man up and just got to figure it out, that's all,” Bridges said. “Obviously, it's tough but, you know. Not really no excuses. Just got to go out there and hoop and try to figure out who could play with who and spacing and everything."