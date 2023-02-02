Nets play worst game since Kevin Durant's injury, losing by 43 points to Celtics

BOSTON — It took all of six minutes.

That was the maximum amount of time anyone had to commit to the Nets’ 139-96 loss to the Celtics Wednesday night before realizing the Nets had no chance of walking out of TD Garden with a victory.

It was by far their worst game since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury 11 games ago. It wasn’t just that the Nets were shorthanded and, well, comparatively short compared to the Celtics shooters. For the first time in this stretch without Durant, they also came up short when it came time to matching the hustle and work ethic of their opponent as the Nets were outrebounded, 57-32.

“The energy and effort we needed to beat this team, we lacked it from the beginning,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I think we got hit first. I think it caught us off guard a little bit. They made shots. We missed some good shots early. And then it becomes a mental challenge.”

The Nets opened the game shooting 1-for-11, but it was on defense where everything really fell apart.

The Nets, who were also missing Ben Simmons one of their best defenders, could do nothing to slow the Celtics, who opened the game shooting 9-for-15 overall and 3-for-3 from three-point range. A little less than midway through the first quarter, the Celtics took a 21-3 lead on Jayson Tatum’s three-pointer and never looked back, leading by 34 points, 79-45 at halftime.

It was the Nets’ 10th straight loss in Boston, a losing streak that includes their first-round sweep out of the playoffs last season.

The Nets (31-20 overall) are 4-7 since Durant went down with an isolated sprain of his right knee in Miami on Jan. 8. Until Wednesday night, their worst loss during the stretch had been a 109-98 defeat to the Celtics in their first game without Durant.

Tatum led all scorers with 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jaylen Brown added 28 points. Both players shot 7-for-12 on three-pointers.

Kyrie Irving, to the delight of Celtics fans, missed his first three shots and finished the game with 20 points, shooting 9-for-18. The Nets were a minus-31 in the 31 minutes Irving was on the floor.

Nic Claxton, who has been the team’s second most dependable scorer since Durant went down, could get nothing going inside. Claxton finished with nine points, making three of only five shot attempts, and had just six rebounds. It marked just the second time during the streak that Claxton has failed to finish in double figures. The other time was also against Boston, when he scored nine points.

Without Durant, one of the best midrange scorers in the history of the game, the Nets have relied more heavily on three-pointers and layups. They attempted 40 threes in their win over the Knicks on Saturday and 41 in their victory over the Lakers on Monday.

Against the Celtics, the Nets attempted 39 threes but made just nine of them. The Celtics were 26-for-54 from three.

The Nets have had poor starts before, but fought to make it a game. Vaughn said he doesn’t know why that didn’t happen this time, but blamed himself for not preparing his team more.

“We’ve answered challenges before,” he said. “They hit first and they hit hard and it hurt. We weren’t able to get off the mat like we needed to and like we had in the past.”

Durant said recently on his podcast that he would like to return before the All-Star Game. The team will not get another update on his condition until early next week.

The Nets really never recovered from their Durant-less stretch last season. The team went 5-16 without him, including an 11-game losing streak.