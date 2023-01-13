Nets miss Kevin Durant down stretch in loss to Celtics

The Nets need to find some offense.

That was the biggest takeaway Thursday night in their first game without leading scorer Kevin Durant.

The Nets, hindered by Ben Simmons scoring zero points and taking only three shots in more than 26 minutes, fell apart in the final quarter and were defeated, 109-98, by the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

The Nets scored only 16 points in the final quarter and lost for just the second time in their last 16 games.

“We couldn’t produce on the offensive end of the floor,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They turned up the defense. Give them credit."

Simmons did finish with 13 assists and nine rebounds, but Vaughn said the Nets needed him to play with force on both ends of the floor.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 24 points and Joe Harris added 18. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum’s 20 points, had six players in double figures.

A week ago, the matchup looked as if it would be a showcase of Eastern Conference heavyweights. Boston entered the game with a league-best 30-12 record, while the Nets were 27-13.

What’s more, Boston was the last team to badly beat the Nets, who entered Thursday night with wins in 14 of their last 15 games since losing to the Celtics, 103-92, on Dec. 4.

Then Durant, who had been playing at an MVP level, suffered an isolated MCL sprain of his left knee Sunday in Miami. He is expected to be out a month, meaning he will miss at least 14 games.

The matchup got a little more even-handed shortly before tipoff when Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla announced that Jaylen Brown, who is averaging a career-high 27.2 points, was out because of an abductor strain. Fellow starter Al Horford was also out because of low back stiffness.

For three quarters, neither team was able to take a double-digit lead. Then the Celtics opened the final quarter with a 12-2 run





The Nets were 1-for-7 during that stretch. At one point Simmons was booed for passing the ball instead of taking what looked like an easy shot at the rim.