Nets coach Jacque Vaughn to let go three assistant coaches, source confirms

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn will be making changes to his staff as he’ll reportedly be parting with three assistant coaches.

A league source confirmed an ESPN report that Igor Kokosov, Brian Keefe and Tiago Splitter will not return next season. Kokosov was hired this past July under previous coach Steve Nash and Keefe was hired in August 2021.

Keefe, according to ESPN, interviewed with the Detroit Pistons last month during their head coaching search.

Splitter has been with the Nets since 2018 when he was hired as a pro scout and was promoted to assistant coach the following season.

Vaughn inherited the staff this season when he was promoted and later hired following Nash’s firing after a 2-5 start. The reported moves leave him with four assistants on staff in Royal Ivey, Ryan Forehan-Kelly, Adam Caporn and Trevor Hendry.

The Nets went 43-32 after Vaughn took over and were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by the 76ers.