Nets' defense drawing mixed reviews so far in preseason

The talk from the Nets this preseason stressed defense would be a greater priority this season. Coach Jacque Vaughn said training camp allowed him to teach schemes he couldn’t apply last year.

With the Nets’ final preseason game Wednesday against the Heat in Miami, however, it’s produced mixed results. They gave up 75 first-half points in their preseason loss to the Lakers and 68 in the first half Monday against the 76ers.

Part of it is normal. New defensive concepts take time to figure out and master. But since the Nets only played four games, there’s little practice to apply them at NBA speed before the regular season opener next Wednesday.

Nic Claxton was blunt, saying the Nets have a long way to go to get it right, but they’re trusting what’s being taught. Vaughn was less concerned as he stressed teaching his players to be patient through the mistakes

“We’re introducing new concepts on a daily basis, so I'm throwing a lot at the guys just so that they can feel some of the things that we want to do.” Vaughn said Monday.

Against the 76ers, Vaughn said the Nets tried three to four different coverages. They’ve played more drop coverages where defenders drop back after a screen to prevent drives to the rim.

At one point against the 76ers, they used a full-court press on one possession only to see the 76ers break the press and finish with a three-pointer.

The Nets also allowed the Lakers to start 7 of 10 on three-pointers in their preseason opener. The 76ers shot 49.2% in the first half.

It’s part of the process since the Nets are still learning while building on-court chemistry. Ben Simmons also noted some of what Vaughn is instilling isn't just new to the team but also veterans with on-court habits.

“If you’re in the league for a while, you have certain things drilled into your mind that you need to do on instinct. Sometimes, you’re going to resort to that,” Simmons said. “But we're trying to learn new concepts and terminology. So you know, we're just going to continue to stay with it and trust it.”

That might be a tougher plan with the Nets’ early schedule. They open hosting the Cavaliers and six of their first 10 games are against teams that made the playoffs. A seventh, the Bulls, made the play-in tournament.

There’s little room for error and with Simmons and Claxton both scoring liabilities away from the rim, defense could be the Nets’ best path to form an identity under Vaughn. Facing the Heat Wednesday is another chance to show it against a playoff contender.

It hasn’t been a smooth process but as Claxton said, preseason is for working things out. The Nets just hope it's enough time to show defensive improvement when the season starts.

“We're not going to be the most talented team. We're going to play against teams that have been together longer than us as a group,” Claxton said. “That’s where it all starts, with us just going out and playing hard.”