Nets go double overtime to get past Hornets

Joe Harris was concentrating on his defense one moment, and needed to convert to an offensive mindset with a moment’s notice. It worked out perfectly for the Nets.

With the Hornets’ Malik Monk looking to set himself up for a potential winning shot with the score tied in the final seconds of the second overtime period, Monk crossed himself up and lost the ball.

With the Hornets’ Malik Monk looking to set himself up for a potential winning shot with the score tied in the final seconds of the second overtime period, Monk crossed himself up and lost the ball after tight on-ball defense by Rodions Kurucs.

Harris scooped up the loose ball and drove the length of the court for the winning layup with 3.4 seconds left as the Nets defeated the Hornets, 134-132, in double overtime Wednesday evening at Barclays Center.

“At the end of the game, all bets are off,” Harris said. “And it’s really just guarding your man and I happened to see the ball rolling and I was the first person to anticipate where it was coming.”

Harris enjoyed the defensive pressure on Monk from Kurucs.

“A lot of times you find yourself reacting to a bunch of different plays, but \[Kurucs\] is in the right spot and when you combine that with that fact that he’s really long and athletic, he makes some excellent defensive plays”

Spencer Dinwiddie, who willed the Nets down the stretch, finished with a game-high 37 points and Harris added 27 points in the win. Kemba Walker finished with 35 points for the Hornets and Jeremy Lamb added 31.

The back-and-forth matchup featured 22 ties and 18 lead changes, as the Nets escaped with their ninth victory in their last 10 games.

“Great fight,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “We lost the game three or four times and we just kept coming back. They hit tough shots, we came back and hit tough shots. Just a great basketball game. It was just a fun game to be a part of.

“Just a total team win. Sure Spencer hit some amazing shots, but there were a lot of big plays from the whole group and that’s kind of how we’re build, that’s how we’re going to keep going forward.”

Dinwiddie stood on the foul line with 6.5 seconds remaining in regulation, knowing exactly what he needed to do.

After the Nets won a jump ball with 8.4 seconds remaining, Dinwiddie was fouled on a turnaround three-pointer after grabbing the loose ball, with Brooklyn trailing by three points. He went on to hit all three foul shots, as the Nets tied the score at 113.

Following three missed free throws in the final 3.6 seconds — one from the Hornets’ Kemba Walker and two from the Nets’ DeMarre Carroll — the two teams went into overtime tied at 114.

"We have a group that we really believe in, and obviously coach believes in,” Dinwiddie said. “We have a lot of talented guys in this locker room, so this year is a lot different from some of the other years we’ve had with continuity.”