3 takeaways from Nets' 3-1 road trip

This was supposed to be a bad Nets road trip. One where the season took an inevitable downward turn most expected.

It began with a fourth quarter collapse at Philadelphia last Friday, their sixth loss in eight games. But they ended it home on Thursday with a three-game winning streak and renewed life despite leading scorer Cam Thomas sidelined for at least the next three weeks with a strained hamstring.

It’s no longer surprising that the Nets are competitive. Ask coach Jordi Fernandez and it’s a combination of togetherness and belief that their system of aggressive ball-pressure on defense and shooting threes can pay off.

“We’re coming together, we’re valuing the same things,” Fernandez said after Wednesday’s win at Phoenix. “At the beginning you hear it but you start buying into it when you see it.”

Here’s three takeaways from this trip.

The Nets are letting it fly with efficiency

Fernandez wants the Nets to put up a high volume of three-pointers and his team has obliged while knocking them down. Wednesday was the seventh time in nine games they’ve taken at least 40 threes and they took 39 in Sunday’s win at Sacramento.

They’re making those attempts. In eight of those games, they’ve shot at least 41% from deep. That combo of efficiency and volume is tough to counter and the Nets have learned to love bombing away instead of worrying about misses.

“I’ve had four coaches since I’ve been in the league and I don’t think there’s a coach that tells us to shoot as much as him,” Trendon Watford said. “That’s how he wants to play and we enjoy it.”

Cam Johnson’s playing some of the best ball of his career

Last season, Johnson struggled with injuries and looked inconsistent. Now he’s healthy and showing why the Nets value his leadership by example.

He started the trip with a 37-point night, including a career-high nine threes. He ended with nine rebounds and a career-high tying six assists in Wednesday.

Johnson is shooting 52.8% from the field and 47.6% on threes over the last 12 games. He’s raised his game to help elevate the Nets and with Thomas out, they’ll need more of it.

Next man up isn’t just a concept of a plan

The Nets will miss Thomas and also Noah Clowney out for two weeks with a sprained ankle. Nic Claxton is nursing a back injury that will linger. Yet the Nets are finding ways to get contributions beyond their starters.

It’s Clowney delivering 18 points at Sacramento before he got hurt. It’s Tyrese Martin going from end of the beach to making eight threes in a 30-point night. How about Ziaire Williams playing center for the first time since high school and getting a double-double in a win at Golden State.

Next man up can be a cliche but the Nets believe it. It’s helped them avoid the Eastern Conference cellar for now. It doesn’t mean it won’t happen but the Nets are holding steady because of balance, just enough high level scoring, and trust in Fernandez’s guidance and motivation.