SAN FRANCISCO — Cam Thomas didn’t record an assist in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Kings. On its face, that’s not surprising.

But it was a hockey assist — a pass leading to an assist — that was as important as his nine points in the period. After Thomas got a pass from Nic Claxton, he drove to the lane and instead of shooting, he jumped and passed to Jalen Wilson in the corner.

Wilson passed to an open Cam Johnson, who made the three-pointer putting the Nets up six with 5:40 remaining. The Kings didn’t get within three the rest of the game.

It’s part of Thomas’ growing attempts to be a better passer, something he’s worked on the last two seasons. It’s not always consistent but Thomas, averaging a team-high 24.8 points, is showing more effort to find open teammates, especially since he’s the main focus of opposing defenses.

He didn’t just have a team-high 34 points on 11-for-22 shooting Sunday. Thomas added a team-high six assists with one turnover, something that drew more praise from coach Jordi Fernandez than Thomas’ sixth game this season with at least 30 points.

“Obviously we know he can score a lot of points, and today he did,” Fernandez said. “He did everything. He pressured the ball defensively. He made a lot of plays for his teammates and then he scored efficiently. Moving forward, that's the Cam Thomas we want.”

Fernandez made it a goal this season for Thomas to be more efficient and strengthen the non-scoring parts of his game. Thomas has tried to oblige, raising his assist total from 2.9 last season to 3.5.

Sunday’s performance is a reminder that his future with the Nets or another team as an upcoming free agent depends on continuing such play. There’s no question he can score with anyone. The question is can his scoring and style of play lead to wins or him being a franchise cornerstone.

Thomas’ last two games likely intrigued the Nets’ brass. Despite battling illness Friday, he had 18 points, seven assists and seven turnovers in a loss to the 76ers. Add in his assist total Sunday and it ties his most over a two-game span in his career.

“I’m just trying to make the right reads and play the right way, not really trying to look at it like that,” Thomas said when asked if his game is evolving. “But yeah, it’s definitely a good step in the right direction for me.”

It’s also helpful evaluating his long-term outlook. Thomas could command around $20 million starting next year based on what the Nets offered Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton the last two summers.

However, the Nets are eyeing a summer where they’ll have at least $60-70 million in cap space and four first-round picks. There’s also last season’s low ceiling with Thomas as leading scorer and the likelihood this season has a similar path with the Nets focused on rebuilding.

That’s why it’s critical for Thomas to develop as a passer and have more games like the last two.

Fernandez brought up a stat on Nov. 17 that said anytime Thomas has at least eight potential assists the Nets have won.

“That means that all the attention that he creates, benefits the rest of team,” Fernandez said. “So Cam is growing. Cam is a very good player. We believe in him, not just me and the coaching staff, but also his teammates and that’s the most important thing.”

The key for Thomas is maintaining that balance to show that games like Sunday aren’t just outliers but part of his package. Doing that will decide whether his future remains in Brooklyn or elsewhere after this season.

Notes and quotes: Noah Clowney was ruled out Monday after spraining his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win. Dennis Schroder (right ankle soreness) was questionable and Nic Claxton was a late add to Monday’s injury report as doubtful with lower back soreness . . . The Nets were shorthanded with Ben Simmons (injury management) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain) out, so the team recalled second-year guard Dariq Whitehead from Long Island. Whitehead scored 26 points in Long Island’s loss Sunday to Raptors 905.