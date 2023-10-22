Hard work pays off for Harry Giles, who makes Nets' roster

Harry Giles III tried to hold his emotions in when he found out Wednesday he made the Nets’ opening roster. At first, he wanted to cry.

The tears would’ve been fine since Giles hasn’t played an NBA game since May 24, 2021. But when general manager Sean Marks gave him the news in Miami, he was lifting weights and didn’t want to cry around his teammates.

“I was trying to focus on my lift, I was sweating out hard and I was trying to get through the day,” Giles said Sunday after practice. “I was still kind of hyped about myself. So once I got to the room, I just laid on the bed and I’m like, oh my God.”

The Nets waived Darius Bazley on Thursday which cleared the way for Giles and Trendon Watford, both forwards, to make the 15-man roster before teams finalized them Monday. It’s another step for Giles after injuries affected his career and he had to work out for teams in Las Vegas with no guarantees of getting a training camp invitation.

Giles played in the Nets’ first two preseason games and had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Maccabi Ra’anana. He earned raves for adding a physical presence in practice.

. For someone who was once ESPN’s top high school prospect before the second of three knee surgeries, Giles found a new love for the sport during his push for another chance in the NBA.

“He was top of the top for a long time, and then injuries set in and they’re hard to fight back from,” Cameron Johnson said. "And he’s battled back. To be on the outside and get back in is a testament to his hard work, his dedication, his willingness to sacrifice, his willingness to be a part of the team.”

When he got to his hotel, Giles called his mother to tell her the news. She asked if it had sunk in and he said not yet. Four days later, he was still in disbelief.

With that weight off his shoulders, Giles now looks toward his first regular season appearance in two years. It’s the next thing keeping him hungry even though he can call himself an NBA player again.

“It’s a hard league to get back into especially when you’re out. So hats off to myself and the work to stay on top of this and believe in myself,” Giles said.

Notes & quotes: A day after not being a full participant in practice, Dennis Smith Jr. was a partial participant Sunday. Smith sprained his ankle on Oct. 12 and coach Jacque Vaughn has yet to determine his status for Wednesday’s season opener . . . Rookie Dariq Whitehead has progressed to doing 2-on-2 drills with coaches after missing the preseason because of offseason foot surgery. The Nets haven’t given a timetable for his return, however, Marks said that Whitehead will play at some point this season.