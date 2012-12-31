Nets have no timetable to find permanent coach

They haven't reached out to Phil Jackson. Nor to Jeff Van Gundy. Nor to Nate McMillan.

In fact, Nets general manager Billy King said the team has "not contacted anybody" about replacing recently fired coach Avery Johnson. In an interview with Ian O'Connor Sunday on ESPN radio, King repeatedly deflected questions about interim coach P.J. Carlesimo's job security and whether the team plans to pursue a high-profile replacement for Johnson.

"We've put our support behind P.J. and then we will look at things and evaluate it later," King said. "I know people have been throwing lists together and things like that, but we have not contacted anybody . . . We have made the move and now we're going to let P.J. coach.

"Sometimes you just need a different voice. What I like about P.J. is that he's had NBA coaching experience. I think he understands the game, he's been around it."

Carlesimo was elevated from an assistant to an interim coach on Thursday after the Nets fired Johnson. Carlesimo is 2-0 since taking over with wins over the lowly Charlotte Bobcats and Cleveland Cavaliers. Beating the next two opponents will be a much taller task as the Nets play consecutive road games in San Antonio Monday and Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Carlesimo, who had a two-hour lunch meeting with team owner Mikhail Prokhorov on Saturday, said that night that he believes the possibility of keeping the job "is available" to him.

Meanwhile, Internet rumors continue to swirl about the team's interest in various coaches, especially Jackson. When King was asked specifically about Jackson Sunday, he reiterated his support of Carlesimo.

"I don't know how many times I can say it or Mikhail can say it: P.J. is our coach,'' he said. "We're gonna let him coach and then re-evaluate things. I know Mikhail said it about 10 times when he was asked and I've been saying it. I think people just keep dismissing what we say."

King declined to give a timetable for the re-evaluation.