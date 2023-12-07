Nets' Mikal Bridges hits game-winning jumper to edge Hawks

ATLANTA — Mikal Bridges held one finger in the air as he walked to the Nets bench following the final buzzer.

His jump shot with 5.1 seconds left gave the Nets a 114-113 win at State Farm Arena. Not only did it avenge their loss on Nov. 22, it was Bridges’ first win in Atlanta after six failed visits in his career.

Fittingly, Bridges embraced teammate Cam Johnson, who shared the court with him for five of those losses.

“First win in Atlanta. Took six years, took six years,” Bridges said.

“Took me to get to the East so I guess that’s God’s way of telling me OK you can’t just play them once a year. You got to at least come here twice.”

Bridges’ game-winner came after Trae Young gave the Hawks the lead on a three-pointer on the previous possession. The Nets (11-9) didn’t call timeout and Bridges pulled up with multiple defenders in his face to silence the crowd.

It was the final salvo of a 32-point night for Bridges, his fourth consecutive game with at least 22 points. He also guarded Young on the final sequence as he and Dennis Smith Jr. forced the Hawks (9-11) guard into an off-balance shot as the buzzer sounded.

Bridges and Young entered the game tied for second in the NBA with 53 clutch points. They took turns in the final 35 seconds showing why as Bridges gave the Nets a 111-110 lead on a layup after an out-of-bounds play.

After Young responded with a step-back 27 foot shot, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn chose to keep playing and trust his team to get a good shot.

“I didn’t want them to set their defense and I didn’t want them to get their best defensive lineup in the game,” Vaughn said. “So I put the ball in the hands of Mikal with trust. He got to a spot and we can live with the results.”

Young finished with 30 points and shot 11-for-24 from the field.

It wasn’t the same thriller from two weeks ago when the Hawks outlasted the Nets 147-145 in overtime but it was a more-than-decent sequel. Neither team led by more four points from 4:12 in the third to the final buzzer.

There were 43 lead changes, which per the Elias Sports Bureau was the most in an NBA game since play-by-play started being tracked in 1997.

The Nets tried to atone for their last meeting with a better defensive effort in some ways. After allowing 22 offensive rebounds two weeks ago, they held Atlanta to just 11. They also held the Hawks to just 12-for-35 on threes.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 13 points and shot 5-for-19, but made up for his poor shooting night with 11 points in the fourth quarter. At one point, he scored seven consecutive Nets points to help the Nets lead 107-104.

The game offset a strange first half where the Nets misfired badly on two-point field goals and the Hawks were awful on threes. The Nets shot 31.3% on two-point field goals before halftime, including a putrid 28.6% on shots inside the paint.

Cam Thomas and Dinwiddie shot a combined 1-for-14 in the first half, with Thomas held scoreless after going 0-for-5. Thomas finished with just six points on 3-for-10 shooting

The Hawks, meanwhile, shot just 20% from long range before halftime. despite entering ninth in three-point percentage. Yet they led by one at 56-55, at halftime.

It set the stage for a back-and-forth game. The Nets trailed 69-62 but went on a 12-3 run to re-take the lead. Both teams traded their leads from that point on.

Cam Johnson had 17 points for the Nets and Smith, who missed the first meeting with a back injury, had 13 points off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 points.