Nets pull away in second half, rout Hawks

This was, more or less, the vision that was laid out years ago.

A late-season game against a high-profile opponent. Playoff positioning at stake.

Except James Harden is in Philadelphia. Kevin Durant is plying his trade in Phoenix. Kyrie Irving is in Dallas. Ben Simmons is in street clothes.

In their place were Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris.

But the result was what was envisioned. The Nets routed the Hawks, 124-107, at Barclays Center Friday night.

The Nets had five players finish in double-figure scoring. Bridges led all scorers with 42 points. Finney-Smith finished with 19. Cam Johnson had 16 points. Nic Claxton recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Joe Harris had 11 off the bench.

The Nets finished the game having made 49-of-88 shots from the field (55.7%) and 45.5% from three (15-for-33) in improving to 42-35 with their second straight win. They now have a two-game lead over idle Miami for sixth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Both the Nets and the Heat have five games remaining in the regular season. None of which are head-to-head matchups.

Should the Nets clinch a playoff berth without having to sweat out the play-in round, perhaps the final regular season matchup against the Hawks – the Nets won the regular season series 3-1 – will be pointed at as a key moment.

Entering the third quarter, the Nets had a 59-55 lead. Four minutes in, the advantage had expanded to 73-61, after Nic Claxton’s one-handed alley-oop dunk off of a feed from Dinwiddie. Following the jam, the Hawks (38-39) called timeout ostensibly to right themselves.

Whatever Quin Snyder and his charges discussed during the stoppage did not work because the Nets continued to build on their lead. Following Bridges’ up-and-under layup with 4:18 remaining the advantage was 91-71.

At the end of the quarter, the Nets enjoyed a 101-79 lead. All of which meant the fourth quarter was essentially extended garbage time.

During his pregame news conference, Jacque Vaughn ticked off a list of tasks he felt the Nets needed to accomplish in order to win. The coach wanted to limit Atlanta’s three-point shooting and wanted to make work difficult for Trae Young.

Which they did.

By halftime, Bridges scored 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting overall – including 4-for-5 from three. That was optimal. What was thought to be suboptimal was that the Nets held Young to two points (1-for-9 shooting from the field, 0-for-5 from three) but having only a four point advantage.

The Nets limited the Hawks to 20-for-52 shooting from the field in the first half (38.5%), including 18.2% from three (4-for-22). For the game, the Hawks shot 42.9% from the field overall (39-for-91) but only 21.6% from three (8-for-37).

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 21 points. Saddiq Bey finished with 16. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 and AJ Griffin added 11 off the bench. An out-of-sorts Young chipped in with 10.

Notes & quotes. Prior to the game, former Nets F/C LaMarcus Aldridge announced his second retirement from the NBA.

“In the words of [Tom Brady], you only get one big, emotional retirement,” Aldridge tweeted. “So on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every [minute]!”

Aldridge, the second overall pick in the 2006 draft, averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in 16 seasons with the Nets, Trail Blazers, and Spurs. He had retired during the 2020-21 season due an irregular heartbeat which was diagnosed while he was a member of the Nets. However after receiving medical clearance, he played 47 games with the 2021-22 Nets.