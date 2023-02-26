Trae Young's shot beats the buzzer and Nets

ATLANTA — Oh, that hurt!

Trae Young ruined what would have been an impressive come-from-behind effort for the Nets by hitting a buzzer-beating floater to give the Hawks a 129-127 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Nets, who lost to the Bulls by 44 points on Friday, have lost four of their last five. And it’s not about to get any easier. The Nets (34-26), who are now in a virtual tie with the Knicks for the No. 6 seed in the East, host the Bucks, winners of 14 straight, Tuesday before playing the Knicks and Boston. Milwaukee defeated the 76ers, 104-101, on Sunday.

Young led all scorers with 34 points. Cam Johnson led the Nets with 27 points, Mikal Bridges scored 24 and Cam Thomas had 22 off the bench.

“Give him credit for the shot he made,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Good shot. Give him credit.”

The Nets nearly came back from an 18-point deficit and managed to tie the score at 127 with 7.3 seconds remaining when Johnson hit a corner three.

For a while, it looked like the Nets were headed for another lopsided loss. Their defense looked lost as the Hawks made 60% of their shots in the first quarter and amassed an 18-point lead midway through the second.

Thomas then came off the bench to score 11 consecutive points to cut Atlanta’s lead to 59-50. The Nets kept chipping away and with eight minutes left took their first lead since the initial minutes of the game when Dorian Finney-Smith scored on a layup.