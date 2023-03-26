Nets ride big third quarter over Heat and into No. 6 playoff spot

MIAMI — They finally did it.

The Nets got a win when the needed it most, ending their five-game losing streak with a convincing 129-100 win over the Miami Heat, the team they are battling with for the sixth and final playoff spot.

The victory puts them on half of a game ahead of the Heat in the Eastern Conference and in the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot.

It also gives them a much-needed confidence boost as over the past 10 days the Nets had fallen from fifth place to seventh.

The Nets, who had trailed by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, outscored the Heat by 39-18 in the third period to take control of the game.

Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 27 points and seven assists. Cam Johnson added 25 while going 5-for-8 from three-point range. Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Tyler Herro and Max Strus, who hit his first nine shots of the game, led Miami with 23 points each.

There had been a lot of talk about the Nets’ sagging morale entering the game, given that they were coming off a brutal loss to Cleveland on Thursday. Bridges said Saturday morning that the team understands how important this game and ever game is down the stretch and that he is not worried about the group’s moral.

“I feel like the morale is always fine,” he said. “The locker room is the last thing we worry about. It’s just like everyone is competitive. You just get frustrated when we lose. The morale never changed in the locker room. It’s like everyone is all together and we all care about each other.”