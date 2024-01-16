Nets can't keep up with Heat in second half, lose in OT for third straight defeat

Aesthetically pleasing, it was not.

It was the kind of game played in playgrounds around New York City and Long Island. Hard. Physical. Every possession contested.

And for all the potential long-term good that may come out of it, there was more immediate frustration after the Nets lost 96-95 in overtime to the Miami Heat Monday night at Barclays Center.

The Nets fell to 16-23 with their third straight loss and eighth-in-last-nine contests.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets with 26. Cam Thomas and Royce O’Neal had 23 and 15 off the bench, respectively.

One of the themes of this season has been the Nets’ inability to put together complete, 48-minute performances. Which was a trait that continued against the Heat as the Nets were outscored 65-50 in the second half.

“How we start,” Thomas said, when asked if there was a commonality between last Thursday’s 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers in Paris and the defeat at the hands of the Heat.

The difference, according to Thomas, was that the Nets fell behind early to the Cavaliers whereas on this night, they were slow coming out of halftime.

“They got their rhythm [by] getting to the line, making threes, making open threes,” Thomas said.

Still, after O’Neale drilled a three with 1:49 left, the Nets trailed by just one, 83-82. And on their next possession, the Nets took the lead after Thomas converted two free throws.

Miami regained the lead, 85-84, on Tyler Herro’s (29 points) floater, only for Thomas to knock down two more free throws.

Herro responded with a runner to put Miami ahead 87-86 with 24 seconds left. Thomas missed a go-ahead three and Nic Claxton was called for a loose ball foul in the ensuing scramble.

Bam Adebayo (11 points) made a free throw to extend Miami’s lead to 88-86. Which promptly disappeared after Bridges knocked down two free throws with 4.4 seconds left. And when

Jimmy Butler (31 points) missed a pull-up 18-foot jumper at the buzzer, the game was headed to overtime.

Thomas opened the overtime session with a layup and O’Neale drilled a three to give the Nets a 93-88 lead.

Herro’s three with 1:29 left brought the Heat to within two. Following a timeout, Bridges’ spinning jumper in the lane stretched the lead to 95-91. Which was cut to one following Herro’s 26-foot three point basket.

Bridges missed a floater in the lane and Claxton was called for offensive basket interference. The one-point lead became a one-point deficit after Butler made two free throws with 11.1 seconds left.

Bridges had a chance to win the game, but misfired on his buzzer-beater with one second left.

Monday night’s regular season series finale against the Heat was the Nets’ first game since the loss to the Cavaliers. By comparison, Miami had played twice in that same time span, including blowing out the moribund Charlotte Hornets, 104-87, Sunday night.

So it was a matchup between a team that had not played since last week against an opponent on the second half of a back-to-back.

And to be charitable, the first half was not exactly an exhibition of offensive basketball. Instead, it was an ode to Heat-Knicks bloodlettings of the 1990s, sans on-court fisticuffs and off-court enmity.

The Nets led 45-31 at halftime due to a defensive effort that held the Heat to 26.2 percent (11-for-42) shooting from the field, which was the lowest opponent shooting percentage in a half this season. Miami’s 31 points was the fewest allowed in a half by the Nets

The stout defense overshadowed an offensive performance in which the Nets shot 36.7 percent (18-for-49) from the field and 16 percent from three (4-for-25).

"Yeah, it's always tough playing these guys,” Jacque Vaughn said during his pregame press conference. “It's just going to be a tough game and so you have to have your mind wrapped around being mentally and physically tough."