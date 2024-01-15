Nets coach Jacque Vaughn honored to play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

An honor and a privilege.

That, in essence, is how Nets coach Jacque Vaughn views playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Nets game against the Heat at Barclays Center was one of 11 NBA games played Monday.

“I love the fact that we play on this day. It’s significant for me because of the sacrifices made,” Vaughn said before the game. “I appreciate it, of being able to share and show talents on this day. I’m just a huge believer in the sacrifice of the people before me to put me in this position. So I think it’s a tribute. It’s [appreciated] to play on this day.”

Clowney could be recalled from G-League

During his pre-game press conference, Vaughn said organizational decision-makers have discussed the possibility of recalling Noah Clowney from the Nets’ G-League team on Long Island.

The 19-year-old Clowney, the 21st overall pick in last June’s draft, has played in six games with the development team, but is averaging 15.8 points, eight rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 28.7 minutes.

“I get a chance to watch his minutes and they’re graded every single game,” Vaughn said. “I’ve watched his probably last three games this morning since we didn’t have shootaround so definitely [keeping] a close eye on what he’s doing [and] how he’s progressing.”

When asked by Newsday to describe how the organizational decision-making process works when a player is recalled from the G-League, Vaughn explained Long Island’s assistant coaches send him and the NBA staff video and possession-by-possession grades.

“So a tremendous amount of effort goes into keeping me up to date and our staff up to date,” Vaughn said. “...We're always talking about what's the best for that individual.”

Simmons to join team for West Coast trip

Ben Simmons will join the team for its West Coast road trip, Vaughn announced prior to the game. Simmons has not played since Nov. 6 with an impinged nerve in his left lower back.