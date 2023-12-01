Nets' Cam Thomas scores 26 points in return, but defense takes night off in close loss to Hornets

Few would’ve been shocked if Cam Thomas showed rust in his first game since Nov. 8. It would even have been expected.

Instead, Thomas picked up where he left off to start the season. His lethal scoring touch fed into a game where the Nets and Hornets gave defense the night off in favor of a shooting clinic.

The Hornets prevailed 129-128 at Barclays Center as 11 combined players scored in double figures. Thomas, who missed the last nine game with a sprained left ankle, was one of six that had at least 20 points.

Thomas’ 26 points weren’t enough to overcome Terry Rozier’s season-high 37 points and 13 assists. Rozier’s jumper over Nic Claxton with 39.5 seconds left gave the Hornets a 129-126 lead.

Claxton scored a layup to bring the deficit within one but ,after Rozier missed, Cam Johnson’s three-pointer went off the rim and the buzzer sounded soon after.

The Nets (9-9) matched their season-high in points allowed in a non-overtime game. It also snapped their three-game winning streak.

Getting stops proved optional as the Nets, who entered Thursday giving up the fifth-most three-pointers in November, allowed 21 by the Hornets (6-11), who shot 58.3% on threes. The Hornets shot 50.5% overall from the field.

The Nets kept things close with 31 second chance points, thanks to 22 offensive rebounds - both season highs. But it wasn’t enough, since they left their defense behind.

Both teams crossed the 100-point mark by the third quarter. It was nothing like the first game where the Nets used 28 fast-break points in Charlotte to help clinch their first win of the season.

It also spoiled the return of Thomas, who checked in with 6:05 left in the first quarter to mild applause. The cheers got louder after he made his first two shots, both mid-range jumpers.

It didn’t take long for him to heat up after that. He scored eight points within his first four minutes and opened the second quarter with a layup while being fouled.

Mikal Bridges added 22 points with nine rebounds and Claxton had 20 points with 14 rebounds. All five Hornets starters reached double figures in scoring. Miles Bridges had 23 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 points.

The Nets led 37-31 after the first quarter but, after going up 41-31 in the second, the Hornets made a 9-0 run. Hayward and Rozier took turns making the Nets’ defense suffer.

Hayward was 4-for-5 shooting from the floor while Rozier did his damage beyond the arc (3-3 on threes) and had seven assists in the period. Rozier had 13 points in the second quarter and the Nets gave up 42 overall in the period.

Yet they only trailed 73-71, thanks to Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie combining for 16 points.

The Nets remain home Saturday to face the Magic. But, on a night where Thomas reminded them what they missed with his scoring, the Hornets reminded the Nets that their defensive prowess needs to be more consistent.