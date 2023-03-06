Mikal Bridges leads Nets' romp over woeful Hornets

Jacque Vaughn acknowledged the obvious:

His Nets are on an accelerated timetable to understand how to play with each other because time is a luxury they simply do not have.

So the challenge will be balancing growing pains with a regular season that is rapidly coming to an end.

“In the past we played our guys not as many minutes and then as the playoffs [came] around, we wanted to wrap those guys up so they can play quote-unquote playoff minutes,” Vaughn said before the Nets’ 102-86 win over the Hornets Sunday at Barclays Center.

“[I’m] getting them in a position to be comfortable [playing] more minutes probably as we head to the final 19 games. Instead of trying to wrap them up, to be able to play. …[It’s] definitely something I’m cognizant of and thinking about as we try to get this group with four new guys starting to play together but also have playoff minutes in the back of my mind.”

The Nets started the quintet of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Nic Claxton for the seventh time this season. The Nets had lost four of their last six games with this starting unit, but were coming off a 115-105 comeback win over the Celtics in Boston Friday night which Vaughn hoped was a sign that his relatively overhauled roster was beginning to coalesce.

“I think these guys [are] getting to know each other and learn about each other,” Vaughn said. “I said to the group that easy is overrated, and it takes some time learning and growing.”

Against a Hornets squad preparing for yet another draft lottery appearance, the Nets (36-28) started looking like a team that had been together for the better part of a decade only to end as what they are: A group that hasn’t played even 10 games together.

The positives for the Nets in their second straight win: They finished the game having shot 39.1% from the field (36-for-92) and 27.9% from three-point range (12-for-43). Twenty-one of their 36 baskets came off assists,

Bridges scored a game-high 33 points. It was his fourth game of 30-or-more points in nine games since being acquired in the Feb. 9 blockbuster which sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

Dinwiddie finished with 24. Joe Harris had 12 off the bench, and Cam Johnson chipped in with 11.

The Nets led 36-21 at the end of the first quarter, due in part to Bridges’ hot start. The off-guard scored 19 points, which set a career-high for points in any quarter in his career. His previous record was 17 points, which he scored in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-106 win over Miami on Feb. 15.

At halftime, the lead was 70-41. And it was fully earned. The Nets set season-lows for points allowed and turnovers (one) in a half.

With the outcome essentially determined, the final two quarters were theoretically devoted to the Nets gaining more familiarity with each other as well as learning how to close a game against a downed opponent.

Now the negative: Over the first four minutes of the third quarter, Charlotte (20-46) outscored the Nets 7-4. But the Nets promptly responded with a 14-2 run over the next 4:10. Nix Claxton (eight points and 12 rebounds) began the stretch with a dunk and on the next possession Bridges drilled a step-back three-pointer.

And here is where the Nets’ unfamiliarity with each other reared its head: In a five-minute span between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, Charlotte ripped off a 24-2 run to cut the Nets’ lead to 86-71.

However the Nets responded with a 10-5 spurt to push their advantage to 96-76 and never looked back.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 17 points.