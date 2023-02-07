Nets' T.J. Warren returns, Ben Simmons likely back Tuesday

The Nets will have to settle for one out of three.

With Kyrie Irving having been traded and Kevin Durant sidelined with an MCL sprain, the Nets managed to get a sliver of good news out of the remaining member of their erstwhile Big 3. Jacque Vaughn announced that Ben Simmons almost certainly will be available Tuesday after missing five games with a sore left knee.

That, though, was tempered by the news that Seth Curry was ruled out after an MRI revealed a left adductor strain. He’ll be evaluated at the end of the week, Vaughn said.

“Ben is actually available and could go tonight, but he’s not going because he wouldn’t play in the back-to-back. So he is highly probable or probably will go tomorrow night,” Vaughn said before the Nets took on the Clippers on Monday.

T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) also was activated after missing four games.

“He’s not on minute restrictions,” Vaughn said of Warren. “He’ll be on minute watch and I’ll be watching how he moves, how he defends, how he runs the floor, how he breathes. He’s on minute watch and then we’ll assess him after the game to see if he can hoop tomorrow.”

Durant met with a doctor Monday, meaning that the Nets soon could have a better idea of when he’ll return. He hasn’t played since Jan. 8.

Trade limbo

Vaughn preached calm and stability, even as Irving was traded to the Mavericks and with more moves possible ahead of Thursday’s deadline. “This is always an interesting time for the guys in the locker room,” he said. “I’ve tried to make it as normal as possible. If any guys have a question, [I tell them] to come to me and I can be as plain and simple as possible.

“The need for certainty is the greatest disease the mind can ever face, for sure. Guys who don’t have certainty right now, we can try to keep it as simple as possible: Show up, be focused, be present. You have no control of what’s going to happen tomorrow. Be present today.”