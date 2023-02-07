With Kyrie Irving gone, Nets GM Sean Marks glad to welcome back Spencer Dinwiddie, add Dorian Finney-Smith

Kyrie Irving’s bizarre and tumultuous tenure as a Net met its fitting end Monday evening, as the team officially announced that they’d traded away the controversy-plagued guard to the Mavericks — a divorce that could have far-reaching ramifications for a franchise that looked to have a credible shot at a championship this season.

Reports Monday surfaced that the Nets were hoping to involve a third partner in the deal, but by 6 p.m., that prospect evaporated, the team announcing that they’d sent Irving and forward Markieff Morris to Dallas in exchange for former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first round draft pick and second round draft picks in 2027 and 2029.

"We're excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Spencer is a dynamic, multi-talented guard who we are very familiar with from his previous stint in Brooklyn. Dorian is an experienced wing who brings perimeter shooting and defensive versatility to our group. Together, the two players will fit seamlessly with our roster and provide the team with proven veteran talent."

Irving, who is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, requested a trade Friday after talks about a long-term contract reportedly went sour — the Nets concerned about his viability after the off-court drama that routinely kept him out of games these past two seasons (he missed most of last season after refusing to get vaccinated, and was suspended earlier this year when he posted a link to an anti-Semitic video and initially refused to apologize).

But though Irving, 30, spent his four-year tenure with the Nets all but courting controversy, the timing was still somewhat surprising — the team, under new coach Jacque Vaughn, was thriving before Kevin Durant went down with an MCL injury in early January, going 12-1 in December. And though they scuffled a bit in Durant’s absence, Irving had been nothing short of brilliant in that time, averaging 30.3 points in his 10 games since the injury; team chemistry, too, appeared to be among the best it had been since before the advent of the original Big Three era of Irving, Durant, and the long-departed James Harden.

“It’s tough,” Nic Claxton said. “I mean. At the end of the day, it’s a business. You hate to see him go but we just have to rock with who we are now. I’m excited to get the new guys here and get them rolling.”

Irving’s trade also immediately raises questions about what Durant will choose to do. Durant, who was coaxed to the Nets by Irving, asked for a trade this last offseason before rescinding the request. He's signed through the 2025-26 season. It’s certainly possible he, too, asks for an out prior to the league’s Feb. 9 deadline. That could be nothing short of disastrous for the Nets, who came into Monday’s game against the Clippers 32-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

“For us, our expectations don’t change,” Vaughn said. “We’ll put a product on the floor that will compete and play hard no ifs ands or buts about that. We have an unbelievable ownership and group who want to win. That doesn’t change.”

Asked about Durant’s mental space, Vaughn was vague.

“At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win,” said Vaughn, who spoke before the trade was official. “That’s always been our goal. He wants to win at shootaround, he wants to win any game of the week. That’s why he loves to play and that’s why he wants to play 82 games. That will be our holy grail. We’ll continue to try to put a group out that wins and until there’s something for me to be concerned about, then I’ll carry on business as usual.”

The Nets did seemingly get a good sign during the game Monday: After not attending their home game Sunday, Durant was back on the sideline in the game against the Clippers, and often seen in Cam Thomas' ear.

In about three and a half seasons with the Nets, Irving played just 143 games, averaging 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 35.8 minutes per game. Dinwiddie, also a point guard, previously spent five seasons with the Nets, and is averaging 17.7 points this year, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, and a career-high 40.5% from three. The 6-7 Finney-Smith has career averages of 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Clippers coach Ty Lue, who coached Irving when he won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, heaped praise on his former player while also tacitly acknowledging how strange the situation was. Lue said the key to establishing a relationship with Irving was simply communication.

“I think the whole league is crazy,” Lue said. “The whole league — you never know what's going to happen. But I know Kyrie, he's a baller . . . Dallas has to be very ecstatic getting him. Then putting a guy like Kyrie in our conference, so I don't like that. But, you know, whatever is best for Ky, I'm happy for him.

He added: “I just want what’s best for him, whatever’s good for him. All the other stuff, I can’t control that. But just from a personal standpoint, I just want him to be in a place where he’s happy.”

If the previous few years were any indication, that wasn't going to happen in Brooklyn.