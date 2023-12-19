Nets get off to better start but falter in second half, lose to Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Before the Nets left for this five-game road trip, Mikal Bridges had a simple goal. Don’t come back under .500

The Nets barely accomplished that goal, and failed in others on Monday night as they lost 125-108 to the Jazz.

They not only lost to a sub-.500 Jazz team, they wilted in a barrage of threes similar to how the trip started in Sacramento last week. The Jazz made 14 threes and 10 came in the second half.

The Nets’ third consecutive loss added a thud to a brutal West Coast swing. They finished 1-4 on the trip and fell to 13-13 overall.

True, they didn’t return home under .500 but returning at .500 was perhaps just as ignoble as instead of a slow start, they wilted in the second half and slumped back home to Brooklyn.

Things turned when the Nets led 78-73 with 4:42 in the third. But the Jazz (10-17) went on a 15-4 run to end the period, including three-pointers on three consecutive possessions.

Collin Sexton hit a three to give the Jazz a 80-78 lead. That was followed by threes from John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

It made their fans forget they shot just 4 of 18 beyond the arc in the first half. The Nets’ solid defense up to that point was also forgotten as the Jazz shot 62.5% (10-for-16) from beyond the arc after halftime.

After three losses defined by slow starts, the Nets looked like they’d do it again Monday. They started 6-for-16 from the field and missed eight of their first nine shots in the paint thanks, in part, to the length of Utah center Walker Kessler.

They were also out rebounded 27-19 in the first half. But the Nets made up for it on defense by forcing nine turnovers before halftime and keeping the Jazz ice cold on the perimeter.

That would’ve pleased coach Jacque Vaughn, who said pregame wanted the Nets to be more physical to avoid starting lackadaisical. His team honored that request forcing six turnovers in the opening period.

The Jazz countered with solid interior defense. Kessler had four of the Jazz’s five blocks in the first half and altered a few more shots.

For the fourth consecutive game, Mikal Bridges had a rough shooting night, going 4-for-16 from the field while 2-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Cam Thomas had 32 points, crossing the 30-point mark for the second straight game and sixth time this season. But just like Saturday against Golden State, it went for naught. As too did Spencer Dinwiddie's near triple double — 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker had 27 points for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Kessler finished with five blocks to go with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nets were outrebounded 51-36 and outscored in the paint 54-36.

They'll return home Wednesday to face the Knicks.