Nets have found a way to survive despite numerous injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Nets approach the one-third mark of the season this week, their ability to survive injuries has almost been as impressive as anything they’ve done on the court.

The Nets have had 11 players miss at least one game due to injury, tied for second-most in the league. Their Opening Night starting lineup hasn’t played together since the season opener. Monday against the Jazz will Ben Simmons' 20th missed game.

Yet they’ll finish this road trip at no worse than .500 on the season, something coach Jacque Vaughn is proud of.

“Extremely pleased,” Vaughn said. “Whether it is the commitment and dedication of the guys who haven't missed games, for example, Spencer [Dinwiddie] and Mikal [Bridges], that ability to turn up, be ready and somehow play when you're not feeling good and your body's not feeling good.

“So you give credit to those dudes, for sure, for carrying that load.”

Bridges’ streak of consecutive games played reached 418 games Monday. Dinwiddie, the Nets’ oldest player, has started 24 of 25 games.

The key has been the Nets having enough versatility for players to fill roles of injured teammates. Cam Johnson’s early injury allowed for Cam Thomas to show off his scoring. Thomas’ injury led to Lonnie Walker IV provided that scoring punch before he got hurt.

Trendon Watford has capably handled back-up point guard duties with Dennis Smith Jr. out. Dorian Finney-Smith, who played Monday after sitting out Saturday’s loss at Golden State, thrived as a small-ball center starting when Nic Claxton was hurt.

The Nets expect to have updates on Simmons, Smith and Walker after returning home Tuesday. But for Vaughn, he’s just glad that his team has managed to stay afloat instead of letting the rash of injuries sink them.

“Our ability to somehow not use that as an excuse and to win games on the road and at home different ways,” Vaughn said. “Pretty not pretty. For us, that's a good thing.”