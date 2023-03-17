Nets keep slim hold on sixth place with loss to Kings

Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 101-96 win over the Nets Thursday at the Barclays Center.

The Nets, who trailed by as many as 17, got the game down to two possessions several times in the final quarter but were so manhandled on the boards that they couldn’t get closer.

The Nets were outrebounded, 57-41, and had only three offensive rebounds the entire game. On offense, they were led by Mikal Bridges’ 23 points.

With the win, the Kings (42-27) clinched their first winning season since 2005-06. The Nets (39-31) remain in sixth place in the East, but dropped to 1½ games behind the fifth-place Knicks who did not play Thursday night. The Nets are now just 1 ½ games ahead of the seventh-place Miami Heat.

“Each game, we have to treat like a playoff game,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said.

The game was the first of a difficult four-game homestand which also includes games against the Denver Nuggets and two consecutive games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. All three of those teams are currently positioned to finish in the top four spots in their respective conferences.

The Nets entered the night in sixth place in the East, one game behind the Knicks and two games ahead of the seventh-seeded Miami Heat. In other words, every game is important, especially if the Nets don’t want to fall into a play-in position.

“It’s important in a number of ways,” Vaughn said the homestand. “First of all, just because of where we are in the season and trying to take advantage of every single opportunity. Each game as you see, every night that you watch games, they're all important for some reason or another.

“I think what I’m looking for is we on the road played some really good quarters, we played some great halves also, so can we put four quarters together? That’s what I’m looking for because if you don’t this week, you’ll definitely pay for it. That’s definitely what I’m looking forward to.”

Notes & quotes: According to several published reports, the Nets are planning to fill their open roster spot by singing 7-2 Moses Brown to a 10-day contract. The spot became available when the team decided not to give Nerlens Noel a second 10-day deal.