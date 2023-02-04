After trade request, Kyrie Irving won't play for Nets against Wizards

Kyrie Irving amplified his recent trade request by declining to play for the Nets when they hosted the Wizards at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

“He reported to us some calf soreness,” coach Jacque Vaughn said before the game. “So he’ll be out tonight.”

Irving asked the Nets for a trade Friday, according to multiple reports. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. Irving is reportedly frustrated that the Nets have thus far refused to give him an extension on his contract that expires after this season.

Irving, who opted into the final year of a deal that pays him $36.9 million, has been seeking a max four-year, $198.5 million extension. If the 30-year-old is traded, he is eligible to sign a two-year, $78.6 million extension with his new team.

Vaughn said Irving — who was not on the injury report the Nets released on Friday — did not participate in Saturday’s pregame walk-through. Vaughn said he did not know if Irving was planning to attend the game.

Vaughn said he spoke with Irving on Friday, but not about the trade request.

“I didn't ask those questions,” Vaughn said. “There's a business side of this thing and there's a human side to this thing. I elected to touch on the human side, check on him as an individual. I'll leave the business side to Sean and that group.”

Vaughn was referring to Nets general manager Sean Marks, who will have to decide whether to grant Irving’s wish to be dealt.

Vaughn was asked if he thinks Irving is letting his teammates down.

“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach,” he said. “I show up and do my job every single day. That's what I signed up for. And that's my expectations for [players] one through 17.”

The Lakers, Suns and Mavericks have been reported as possible trade destinations for Irving. In Los Angeles, Irving would rejoin former Cleveland teammate LeBron James.

But would any team looking to deal for Irving also be willing to sign him to a contract extension considering the drama he creates wherever he plays? Would he want to go to a new team to finish out the season without an extension and then become a free agent?

Irving, who was voted as an NBA All-Star Game starter, requested a trade three months after the Nets suspended him for eight games for linking to an antisemitic film on his social media accounts.

Last season, Irving was mostly a part-time player after refusing get the COVID-19 vaccine that was required to clear him to play in Brooklyn.

Irving’s most recent performance as a Net was a 20-point effort in their 43-point loss to the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday. For the season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

The Nets went into Saturday at 31-20. They were 4-7 since Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain on Jan. 8. Durant is expected back before the All-Star break.

Vaughn said on Friday he “touched bases with every single player. That was a day for me to get what you need and mine was to conversate with every single player. I'm not going to speculate on stuff that's out there, that's been reported. My job is hopefully to stay consistent. Hopefully I've been that way with you guys and with our group, and I touched base with our guys, every single one of them, yesterday.”

Asked what he told them, Vaughn said: “So I said to them, we're not going to make this weird. We're here to play. We're here to do a job. Show up and do your job. I said, ‘You've done this first step of this thing. We're here, we’re showing up, and let's do the work to get a win tonight, and that's what I'm going to continue to try to focus them on. That's what I'm focused on.

“It's a great challenge for this group. I'm looking forward to it. It's what we've been talking about the entire year is you don't know what circumstances are going to be put in front of you. This is a perfect test for our group. ‘What are you going to do? Are you going to step up? Are you going to show up?’ So that was the message to the group today. You show up and do the work.

“I hope [the Irving situation] lifts the group up and that they can pull together and show some resolve together. I’m going to continue to say it: The words I'm going to continue to use with this group is, ‘Continue to show up. Show up and do the work and you can live with what happens after that. Whatever results, show up and continue to do the work.’ ”

Simmons remains out

Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) missed his fourth straight game, as did T.J. Warren (left shin contusion).