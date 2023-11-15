Nets unlock transition offense, play strong defense for in-season tournament win over Magic

Before Tuesday’s game, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said his team had to find a happy medium for when they were with and without Ben Simmons.

With Simmons, they’re a great transition team. Without him, they’re not. But in the Nets’ 124-104 home win over the Magic the Nets rediscovered the pace they’ve been missing.

In their first home in-season tournament game, the Nets had a season-high 31 fast break points at Barclays Center and did it with defense leading the way. For a team that ranked last in steals and turnovers forced, the Nets scored 24 points off 14 Magic turnovers, including a season-high 13 steals.

The game ended, fittingly, with Mikal Bridges getting a steal and layup just before the clock expired. It was a display that probably had Simmons smiling from the bench.

Before the game, the Nets (6-5) announced he’ll miss at least one more week as an MRI for his hip contusion revealed a nerve impingement in his back. In the three games he was out, the Nets had no more than 14 fast break points each game.

The Nets nearly matched that in the third quarter alone with 13 points in transition. It helped them rally from a seven-point deficit to lead 88-86 at the quarter’s end.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Johnson also rediscovered their scoring touch. Dinwiddie had a season-high 29 points, his second game with at least 20 points this season, and nine assists. He was also 5-for-10 on three-pointers and helped put the game away scoring nine consecutive Nets points that pushed the lead to 106-92.

Johnson (20 points) had his most efficient shooting night this season as he went 7-for-11 from the field. Royce O’Neale made 4 of 6 three-pointers — the third time in the last five games with at least four made.

Even Bridges, who’s shooting a career-low 26.9% on threes, found his shooting form. He went 3-for-5 on threes and finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The win came in spite of foul trouble for the Nets bigs. Nic Claxton only played 51/2 minutes in the first half after picking up his fourth foul. Sharpe had three first-half fouls but delivered a double-double by halftime with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sharpe eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter. Claxton scored eight points — all in the second half — and added six rebounds.

The Magic (5-5), playing their first In-season tournament game, entered second in the NBA in steals and forced turnovers per game. The Nets turned the tables in the first quarter, forcing six turnovers and leading by as many as 14 points.

But after leading 33-24 after one, the roles reverted. The Magic opened the quarter on a 16-4 run and the Nets had five turnovers. The 14-point lead became a 7-point deficit as the Nets trailed 47-40 before scoring the next eight points.

At 2-1 in the tournament, the Nets still have a good chance to reach the knockout round starting Dec. 4. With one more tournament game left on Nov. 28, they’ll have to wait and see how the other four teams fare.

For now, they’ll settle finding their speed again as Simmons cheered them on from the bench.