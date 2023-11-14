Nets' Ben Simmons to miss next three games with nerve impingement

Ben Simmons’ hip contusion was worse than feared as the Nets announced Tuesday that he suffered a nerve impingement and will be re-evaluated in one week.

In a statement, the team said Simmons, who has missed the last three games, had an MRI due to lingering discomfort and revealed the nerve issue in the lower left side of his back.

Simmons will miss the Nets’ next three games, including Tuesday hosting the Magic.

This is the second time he’s been diagnosed with a nerve impingement. The first occurred in March last season and it eventually ended his season after 42 games. The injury came after back surgery in May 2022 to repair a herniated disc.

The Nets haven’t offered any similar long term prognosis and coach Jacque Vaughn has said previously Simmons remains "day-to-day". Simmons was injured on Nov. 6 after receiving a pass that hit him in the hip, which led to going up awkwardly for a shot according to Vaughn.

The news comes as the Nets are already without guard Cam Thomas, who will miss at least another week with a sprained ankle.

The setback further slows a promising start for Simmons after playing in six of the Nets’ first seven games. He leads the team in rebounding (10.8) and assists (6.7) while also sparking their uptempo offense.

The Nets averaged 22.8 fastbreak points in games Simmons played - which would lead the NBA - and just 11.3 in games he missed, a total that would be fifth-worst in the league.

Simmons has dealt with back issues since February 2020 and it contributed to him missing the entire 2021-22 season. He didn't play on Nov. 4 due to injury maintenance on the second night of a back-to-back. At the time, he said he was fine but deflected any questions about further game management.

Two nights later, Simmons played 33 minutes against the Bucks and despite being injured, he had 15 rebounds.