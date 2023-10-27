Nets' Nic Claxton ruled out vs. Mavericks with sprained ankle

DALLAS — The Nets will be down a starter Friday night against the Mavericks as Nic Claxton was ruled out with a sprained left ankle

Claxton played 28 minutes in Wednesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, second-most behind Mikal Bridges. No mention was made postgame of any injury as Claxton played through the fourth quarter.

The fifth-year center had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks Wednesday night.

Without him, the Nets are without their top rim protector and one of the best overall defenders. The Mavericks had 56 points in the paint in their season-opening win against the Spurs; 32 of those points came from both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Irving will play his first game against the Nets since being traded last February.

The Nets could turn to several options for a fifth starter. They could go small and play forward Dorian Finney-Smith in the frontcourt with Cam Johnson and a three-guard lineup of Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges.

Finney-Smith had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench against the Cavaliers. He can also space the floor as he went 2-of-6 on three-pointers.

Another option is third-year center Day’Ron Sharpe. The Nets have challenged Sharpe to be a better rebounder and he showed potential during preseason

However, Sharpe struggled in the season opener with nearly as many turnovers (three) as points (four) in 12 minutes off the bench.

Sharpe will likely get a chance to redeem himself but the Nets could also turn to forwards Harry Giles III or Trendon Watford for help as well. Both signed non-guaranteed contracts this offseason, with Giles signing an Exhibit 9 deal, but filled the last two roster spots.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has lauded Giles’ physicality and Watford’s positional versatility. If Giles plays, it will be his first NBA regular-season game since May 16, 2021, with the Trail Blazers.