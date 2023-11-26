Nets rout shorthanded Miami Heat to end three-game losing streak

The Nets and Heat’s third meeting this month was anything but familiar. Injuries changed how both lineups looked Saturday.

The Nets were down three players. The Heat, playing the second night of a back-to-back, were down starters Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson due to injury.

It gave the Nets an advantage they used in their 112-97 win at Barclays Center. After giving up 147 points in overtime to the Hawks Wednesday, the Nets turned up their defense to snap their three-game losing streak.

While all five starters scored in double figures, the Nets (7-8) forced a season-high tying 18 turnovers. The Heat entered Saturday averaging the fifth-fewest turnovers per game but had 11 by halftime.

The Nets also had 11 steals, their second highest total this season. “Just give our guys credit for continuing to work at it,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “This is something new, getting our guys in different positions on the floor and taking calculated risks at certain times throughout the course of the game and possessions.

“Tonight, we got rewarded for it.”

Vaughn said pregame he wanted the Nets to be more physical and aggressive defensively. It showed near the start of the second half after the Heat (10-6) scored on a Jaime Jaquez Jr. layup.

The Nets got consecutive steals from Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton, with Claxton following his theft with a dunk off a lob pass from Spencer Dinwiddie. It was a near-perfect example of Vaughn wanting the Nets to turn defense into offense.

With the Heat shorthanded, the Nets only trailed for 26 seconds in the first quarter and led by double digits nearly the entire second half.

“Games like these, when you have guys missing on the opposing team, especially their high-level guys missing, easy to come into this game not have the right focus and mindset,” Vaughn said. “I thought our guys were pretty much locked in at the beginning of the game.”

Claxton led the defensive effort with three blocks and two steals, one of four starters to have multiple steals.

Bridges followed up his 45-point game Wednesday with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Dinwiddie had his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 11 assists and became the third Nets player since the ABA-NBA merger to have at least 1,500 assists and 500 made three-pointers.

Cam Johnson had 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for his fourth career double-double. He made his first five shot attempts and his 12 first quarter points spurred the Nets to an early 23-12 lead.

“Just guys finding me in the right position, staying aggressive,” said Johnson, who also had five assists. “I think an emphasis today was just to come out and make a statement from the beginning and make them have to climb an uphill battle.”

Claxton, who had 13 points and six rebounds, briefly left the game after taking a hard fall in the first quarter. He walked on his own to the locker room but returned in the second quarter and finished the game.

Rookies Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney also made their NBA debuts with 2:35 remaining in the game. Clowney grabbed his first rebound and Whitehead, who had offseason foot surgery after his freshman year at Duke, recorded a block and scored his first NBA point on a free throw.

It added a nice footnote to a win where the Nets’ defense regained its footing. The hope now is that’ll carry over Sunday facing the Bulls and continue during this five-game homestand.

“You got to believe and have a certain level of will to be successful in this league,” Dinwiddie said. “So breaking the losing streak, understanding we took a couple tough losses, being a little resilient and hopefully getting some of that momentum going forward.