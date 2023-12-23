Nets falter at the finish vs. Nuggets as losing streak grows to five

The Nets’ losing ways had them reeling Friday night before facing the Denver Nuggets. The defending NBA champions seemed ready to deliver a knockout punch.

The Nets appeared to stave off that blow showing a fight not seen when the teams met eight days prior in Denver. But the Nuggets landed the finishing shots at the free-throw line to send the Nets to a 122-117 loss at Barclays Center, and extended the Nets' skid to five games.

The Nuggets made five of six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds to win their sixth game out of the last seven.

The end brought a little drama. The Nets trailed 115-110 after Peyton Watson drove for a dunk after being fouled with 25.5 seconds left. Fans left for the exits but after Watson missed the free throw, Cam Thomas made a three-pointer while being fouled.

The four-point play brought the Nets within one. Jamal Murray was then fouled and made the first free throw. After missing the second, he secured his own rebound and then made two free throws after being fouled.

It was another case of details costing the Nets. Mikal Bridges missed a potential game-tying free throw with 1:10 left after being fouled while making a layup. After Murray hit a floater to push the lead to 113-110 with 54.9 seconds left, Bridges missed a short jumper, leading to Watson’s emphatic finish.

The loss also ruined the return of Dennis Smith Jr., who provided a lift after missing the last seven games. Smith, who was out with an upper back sprain, had seven points, five assists and four rebounds.

He was a part of a huge game for the bench, which outscored the Nuggets’ reserves 47-23. Dorian Finney-Smith had 14 points, including 4-5 on threes.

Day’Ron Sharpe had his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. It wasn’t enough to counter Murray and Nikola Jokic. Murray finished 32 points and nine assists while Jokic had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists

The Nets had seven players score in double figures, led by Thomas with 23 points. Cam Johnson had 17 points and Bridges had 14 points.

The Nets were off to another slow start as they trailed 18-7 in the first quarter. But things changed when Finney-Smith checked in at the 6:17 mark.

Bridges made two quick baskets, including one initiated by his steal on Jokic. Finney-Smith ended a 12-4 run with a three-pointer that cut the deficit to 22-19. He later gave the Nets a 27-26 lead on another three-pointer, this time from Smith.

Finney-Smith, Smith and Royce O’Neale remained on the court to start the second quarter with the game tied at 28. The Nets went on a 7-0 run and eventually led by six, 41-35, when Smith checked in with 8:07 remaining.

The Nets never trailed in the second quarter and led for the first half of the third. The Nets led 105-101 with 4:50 remaining but couldn’t finish.

It’ll add more fuel to coach Jacque Vaughn’s tone about switching his lineups. On Wednesday after the team’s fourth consecutive loss, he said he’d take a closer look to see if maybe a different lineup could provide a spark.

During pregame Friday, he appeared to walk that back by saying that due to injuries, he’s giving his current starters more time to prove themselves.

“It would be unfair for me to make a lineup change right now when this group hasn’t had a chance to prove if this is the right starting team, right defensive coverage, all the above,” Vaughn said.

After another loss, it’s a fair question to consider after the Nets’ bench helped keep the game close.