The new Nets need to score more points

Jacque Vaughn acknowledged the obvious: scoring is an issue for the Nets.

“To be able to put the ball in the basket,” was how Vaughn analyzed the overriding factor in his team's 124-106 loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. The Nets shot 44.9% from the field (35-for-78) overall, and 41.4% from three (12-for-29). By comparison, the Knicks made 54.9% of their shots (45-for-82), including 44.1% (15-for-34) from three.

“It’s something we’re going to continue to work on and stress as a group,” Vaughn continued. “[There were] not enough threes that we were able to shoot. I think…the pace [was] too slow for us. We have to continue to have quicker actions early [in possessions] with the defense being set. Too many times [the Knicks] were able to get their defense set which was pretty good and tough to play against.”

You can say that.

The Knicks held the Nets to 45 points in the second half on 40.5% shooting (15-for-37) from the field overall in the second half, and 3-for-13 (23.1%) from three. Spencer Dinwiddie, who led the Nets with 28 points, only scored eight in the final two quarters.

“[The Knicks] picked up their physicality and started blitzing ball screens, and we missed some open threes [which] changed momentum,” said Dinwiddie.

Cam Johnson (14 points) and Nic Claxton (11) were the only other Nets to finish in double-figure scoring.

“[The Knicks] were scoring so we were taking the ball out and playing against a set defense,” said Johnson. “That’s a big part of it and [when the Nets were] on defense, they spread us out and attacked. We can adjust and learn from this game. That is a big part of pace and being able to run on teams.”

So, then, what would be the key to scoring more points?

“We’re going to have to hang our hats on the defensive end,” Dinwiddie said. “That’s one thing that leads to transition [and leads] to that ball movement. The kick ahead and being able to attack closeouts a little more [effectively], and just trying to break down one-on-one. It’ll be easier basketball. So we’ve got to get stops to be able to run. I would think we would want to hold teams around that 100 [point] mark, so [124] is obviously too much.”