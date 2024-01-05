Nets' Ben Simmons: 'Progress' but no timetable

Ben Simmons is “progressing” from a nerve impingement in his left lower back, but there still is no timetable for the point forward to return to the team, Nets coach Jacques Vaughn said before Friday night’s game at Barclays Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Simmons, who has not played since Nov. 6 because of the injury, worked out with coaches earlier in the day, Vaughn said.

“The ability to get on court with multiple bodies around him,” Vaughn said. “That’s kind of where he’s at. Just built it from here. So some good signs moving forward.”

Still, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft has missed 29 straight games, including Friday’s contest.

Vaughn said the organization’s plan is to monitor his “strength measurements, continue to build and just increasing the stimuli for him, whether that’s multiple bodies around him, whether that’s coaches and players.’’

No comment on fine

Vaughn essentially declined to comment about the NBA fining the Nets $100,000 for violating the league’s player participation policy for sitting out Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith in the 144-122 loss to the Bucks on Dec. 27 at Barclays Center.

The NBA made the announcement Thursday after an investigation.

“I’m [going] to keep that one for my memoirs, my true reaction for the memoirs,” Vaughn said. “I’ll just say I’m just ready to move on. We’ll own it. It’s done. And off we go.”

Before the loss to Milwaukee, the team reported that Dinwiddie was receiving rest, Claxton (sprained left ankle) and Johnson (sprained right knee) were receiving injury maintenance and Finney-Smith was suffering from left knee soreness.

Along with the decision to sit out the quartet, Mikal Bridges, Royce O’Neale and Cam Thomas were benched after the first quarter.

According to the statement released by the league, the NBA learned that Dinwiddie, Claxton, Johnson, and Finney-Smith would have been able to play “under the medical standard in the Player Participation Policy.”

The policy was enacted before the season with the goal of promoting “player participation in the NBA’s 82-game season.”