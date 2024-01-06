Nets look lost on both ends of floor during five-game skid

Lonnie Walker IV was not under any illusions.

He is not tasked with saving the Nets’ season.

His role, rather, is to provide enthusiasm to a frustrated team.

“Energy,” Walker said following shootaround prior to Friday night’s game against the Thunder at Barclays Center.

The Nets entered the day fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 15-20 record, a half-game ahead of last-place Toronto (14-20). Moreover, they are ninth in the Eastern Conference, ahead of Atlanta (14-19), Chicago (15-21) and the aforementioned Raptors.

“We have a lot of great players,” said Walker, who was returning to lineup after a strained left hamstring which cost him 17 games. “It's a long season, you have your ups and downs, trying to find ways to play the right way. So I think just bringing that energy, trying to really prioritize the defensive side of things and trying to play as hard as I can and as far as scoring and shooting, obviously add that to the team, but just trying to play the right way.”

Walker rejoined a squad desperately in need of anything that can be construed as positive.

Dating back to Dec. 8, the Nets have lost 11 out of their last 15 games, including five straight prior to Friday night.

The nosedive has coincided with an almost unfathomable across-the-board defensive breakdown. On a per-game average, opponents are scoring 16.7 fast-break points; 12.1 second-chance points; 12.1 points off of turnovers; and have made 14.8 three-pointers on 35.1 attempts (42.1%) in their last 15 contests.

Those are, to be charitable, suboptimal numbers. Which prompts a question: How do they correct those flaws?

“We have to talk to each other more and help each other out, and step up for one another,” said Mikal Bridges, when asked what he and his teammates have seen on tape about their defensive play. “One person gets blown by, we're messing up coverage. We just have to help each other out.”

Especially when factoring in that their defensive breakdowns are concurrent with an offensive slump.

Dating back to the 144-122 loss to Milwaukee on Dec. 27, collectively the Nets have scored 520 points in their last five games, an average of 104 points per game.

And they have not been getting nearly enough production from those individuals counted on to produce points.

Bridges is averaging exactly 15.0 points per game on 38.8% shooting in the five-game window. Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 30% from the field. Which is an upgrade on Cam Thomas, who has missed his last 20 field-goal attempts.

Correlation does not always imply causation. But in the Nets’ case, correlation and causation appear to be inexorably entwined.

“I think our defense messed up our offense,” Bridges said after Tuesday night’s 112-85 blowout loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans. “I feel like we don't get any stops and then we kind of just laid down on both ends, especially offensively. So it's really just getting stops. You know, offense will come. You work hard enough, you make shots. We just have to find the right guy. I had four turnovers today. I got to be better at taking care of the ball but it really starts defensively. You can't, even if they go on a run, you can't let it mess with our energy on both ends.”

To that end, the Net hope the return of Walker and Dennis Smith Jr., who sat out Wednesday’s 112-101 loss to the Rockets in Houston with lower back soreness, is something akin to a panacea.

“You're part of an organization, you got your brothers and your teammates — one leg, no legs, no matter. You're going to try and be on that court giving your all if there's an opportunity to play,” Walker said. “So I'm just happy to be back. I'm blessed to be back.”