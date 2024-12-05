Cam Johnson scored 26 points, Nic Claxton had 16 and the shorthanded Nets beat the Indiana Pacers, 99-90, on Wednesday night at Barclay Center to end a three-game losing streak.

Shake Milton had 15 points off the bench for the Nets.

The 6-8 Johnson, who missed the Nets' last game with a sprained ankle, is off to a strong start this season. He has been averaging a career-high 18.1 points coming into Wednesday night. Johnson has scored at least 20 points in nine games this season.

The Nets have been hit hard by injuries. Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle), Ziaire Williams (left knee) and Noah Clowney (left ankle) were sidelined.

T.J. McConnell had 14 points for Indiana, and Tyrese Haliburton had 13. The Pacers have lost four in a row and seven of 10.

After Indiana's Pascal Siakam scored four consecutive points to tie it at 80 with 8:08 left, the Nets responded with a 10-0 run — making it 90-80 on Jaylen Wilson's basket with 5:57 remaining.

Indiana got off to a slow start and shot just 13 for 39 from the field and 4 for 18 from long distance in the first half. They turned the ball over 12 times.

The Nets outscored Indiana 19-10 over the last eight minutes. The Pacers did a better job of protecting the ball in the second half and had only four turnovers after having 12 in the first half.