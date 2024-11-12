NEW ORLEANS — The Nets had every reason to be run down in the finale of a three-game road trip Monday. At times they looked the part with sloppy passes and poor close-outs on the Pelicans’ shooters.

Yet after two games with faulty late-game execution, the Nets made enough plays late to escape Smoothie King Center with a 107-105 win.

Cam Thomas made a 26-foot three-pointer with 32.5 seconds left to put the Nets up 106-105 and then made one of two free throws after Brandon Ingram missed a jumper. The biggest play came from coach Jordi Fernandez following a missed three by the Pelicans’ Javonte Green.

The miss led to a jump ball between Thomas and Brandon Boston Jr. On the ensuing tip, the ball went out of bounds and the officials initially ruled Pelicans’ ball with 2.5 seconds remaining.

Fernandez challenged the play, and after review the call was reversed. The Nets (5-6) were given the ball, fans left for the exits and Dennis Schroder dribbled out the clock.

“Just learning from our mistakes looking at the last two games, just learning from it,” Thomas said. “And we did a great job executing down the stretch, still running our stuff, still running everything.”

After two tight games that ended in defeat on the trip, the Nets could exhale and return to Brooklyn. The Nets made 19 three-pointers, one off their season high.

Thomas made four and had a team-high 17 points. Noah Clowney made a career-high five threes and finished with 15 points. The 20-year-old center also became the youngest player in franchise history to make that many in a single game.

Following Saturday’s loss at Cleveland, Fernandez said the Nets couldn’t afford to give away winnable games with controllable mistakes. It almost happened again with ill-timed turnovers.

The Nets led 101-100 after a three-pointer by Thomas with 4:38 remaining. But after a Boston three put the Pelicans (4-7) back in the lead, three consecutive Nets turnovers put them deeper in a hole.

The same thing happened in the third quarter. They were tied at 73 with 4:13 left in the quarter, but four turnovers in a 2:14 span spurred an 8-0 Pelicans run. The Pelicans led 85-81 as the end of the quarter.

However, the Nets came back on Clowney’s shooting. He drained two threes in the fourth quarter and his second finished an 8-2 Nets run to tie the score at 98.

Thomas put the Nets up 101-100 on his three before Boston countered with a long-range three of his own

Ben Simmons made up for lost time after sitting out Saturday’s loss at the Cavaliers for injury management. He had six assists in the first quarter, fueling a bench-led 13-4 run to give the Nets their first lead at 16-14.

Simmons finished with 12 assists, one shy of his Nets high.

“We have a ballhandler, a player that has been there, a player that plays fast,” Fernandez said of Simmons’ impact.

“We stopped running in the second half [against the Cavaliers] and Ben is the best at throwing the ball ahead and making us run. So it’s good to have him back, for sure.

However, it didn’t cool off the Pelicans, who shot 6-for-11 on threes in the second quarter after missing all six attempts in the first. Ingram made two during a Pelicans’ 10-2 run that gave them the lead and capped his 22-point half.

The Pelicans led 56-54 at halftime and Ingram continued to bother the Nets, who double-teamed him to start the third quarter. All Ingram did was find open teammates; he had four assists in the period.

Ingram finished with 24 points but shot 0-for-5 in the second half because of pressure from the Nets.

Cam Johnson had 15 points and Schroder added 14. The Nets had six players score in double figures.

Notes & quotes: Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out during pregame warmups because of a sprained left ankle. Fernandez said Finney-Smith noticed the injury after shootaround and the Nets held him out to be cautious. His status for Wednesday’s game hosting the Celtics is undetermined . . . Ziaire Williams moved to the starting lineup for the first time as a Net. The forward had 12 points, nine rebounds and made his first three-pointer in November after starting the month 0-for-12 beyond the arc. Williams missed 14 consecutive attempts over seven games, including his first attempt Monday, before knocking down a three in the second quarter. He finished 2-for-7 on threes.