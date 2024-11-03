For the Nets entering Sunday’s game, two consecutive wins covered up minor concerns.

The Pistons laid bare the Nets’ problems in a physical 106-92 win at Barclays Center. For the Nets, it was a sobering defeat to a team that had lost five of its first six games this young season.

The Nets were outscored 31-20 in the third quarter. It was a reminder that they entered Sunday 26th in the NBA in third-quarter point differential. The Nets (3-4) scored only 35 points in the second half after scoring 32 in the second quarter alone.

The Nets were also outrebounded 47-27, a reflection of their last-place standing in rebounds per game.

“Offensively, it’s the worst I’ve seen us play,” coach Jordi Fernandez said.

The Nets did force 21 turnovers but shot 19-for-31 on free throws. They shot 37.1% from the field in the second half, including 2-for-15 on threes.

That helped the Pistons (2-5) erase a 67-58 deficit in the third to lead 76-73 on a three-point play by Long Island native Tobias Harris. The Pistons led by as many as 14 in the fourth and shot 50% in the second half.

“It’s always frustrating, especially when you get good looks,” said Cam Johnson, who scored a game-high 26 points but shot 2-for-9 after halftime. “I don’t think it impacted us too much. It just did enough, you know? We’re not converting on the offensive end, and having to continuously get ourselves out of holes on the defensive end is definitely frustrating.”

Johnson scored 22 first-half points but after starting 3-for-4 on threes, he missed his final eight attempts beyond the arc.

Cam Thomas had 17 points but shot 6-for-17 while being defended by Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. No other Nets reached double figures with Dennis Schroder scoring only seven points, his second straight game under 10.

Nic Claxton had eight points and one rebound. He has yet to start a game this season while ramping up from a preseason hamstring injury.

Six Pistons had at least 10 points, led by Cunningham’s 19. Harris had 18 as did Malik Beasley off the bench. Jalen Duren had 17 rebounds to go with 13 points.

It also didn’t help that the Nets shot just 29% on threes as they struggled against the Pistons’ ball pressure.

“It’s just how they want to play, and we kind of fell into the way they want to play,” Johnson said. “I think they got the desired effect that they wanted, and we got to do a better job offensively, across the board, of countering their aggression.”

The loss is a reminder that this rebuilding year will have bumps, as the Pistons know all too well. They’ve been mired in a rebuild since 2018-19, the last season they won more than 23 games.

Like the Nets do now, they had great draft capital. They start three top-10 draft picks in Cunningham, Duren and Ivey. But they’re on their third coach since 2019 with first-year coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Nets hope to avoid that fate long-term. Meanwhile, Sunday’s loss showed why early issues this season can’t be overlooked by early success.

“This is a game that we all have to look at ourselves in the mirror and be better tomorrow,” Fernandez said. Watch film. I’m going help them [so] we don’t do this again.”

Simmons to sit Monday

With Monday the second game of a back-to-back, Ben Simmons will not play against Memphis, Fernandez said. Simmons had six assists and six rebounds Sunday but only four points on four shots.

Setback for Watford

Trendon Watford remains on track to return soon although Fernandez declined to say how long that could be.

Watford was initially ruled available after shootaround Friday but was a late scratch before tipoff that night because of what the Nets are calling an “awareness” in the hamstring. He’s yet to play since getting hurt the second day of training camp.

“If there’s awareness of whatever part of his body, especially if it’s the one that we’re concerned with, then we decided to not dress him and look at the whole situation again,” Fernandez said.