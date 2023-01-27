Nets' rally falls short in loss to lowly Pistons

There was no way for the Nets to match the intensity – or animosity – of the prior night’s grudge match against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Not against the lowly Pistons at Barclays Center, a team the Nets widely were expected to defeat even with Kevin Durant still out with a knee injury.

But the Nets figured to be able to eke out a victory anyway on Thursday night, given the teams’ disparate ability levels.

They did not, losing to Detroit, 130-122. They now are 2-6 since losing Durant.

The entertainment value and quality of play was below that of the 76ers’ 137-133 victory on Wednesday, but the end result was the same for the Nets (29-19).

The Pistons (13-37) led 101-90 entering the fourth quarter and eventually by as many as 14 points. The Nets were sloppy and outworked for much of the quarter, even as they hung within striking distance into the final minutes.

The Nets got within five points, 125-120, with 1:01 left and it was 127-122 in the final half-minute. But the Nets never quite caught up.

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 40 points and Nic Claxton added 27 on 11-for-13 shooting with 13 rebounds. It was the fifth game in a row in which Irving has scored at least 30 points, tying the longest such streak of his career.

Jaden Ivey scored the Pistons’ first 12 points as the visitors got off to a strong start, but the Nets had an answer in Irving, who scored 10 of the Nets’ 17.

Just before the game began, Irving was named an NBA All-Star Game starter, as was Durant.

The Nets are the only team with two All-Star starters. Durant has been chosen in each of the last 13 seasons in which he has played. It is Irving’s eighth such honor.

The Nets celebrated Chinese New York throughout the evening.

Detroit led by as many as six points before settling for a 30-27 edge at the end of the first quarter.

Edmond Sumner’s four-point play put the Nets ahead, 37-36, as the teams engaged in a close battle as Irving took an extended break. (Sumner would finish with 24 points.)

Then five consecutive points by Joe Harris made it 42-38, but the Pistons answered with nine points in a row of their own and it suddenly was 47-42.

It was then that Irving and Claxton reentered the game, and things improved immediately. The Nets scored seven points in a row, the first two by Claxton and the next five by Irving.

From there it continued to be a tight game, and at halftime the Nets clung to a narrow 59-58 lead.

Irving finished the first half with 18 points. Ivey led the Pistons with 14.

It was a sloppy half in which the Nets had nine turnovers and the Pistons eight.

The pesky Pistons scored the first six points of the second half and led 75-64 four minutes into the third quarter.

Ben Simmons left the game for good in the third quarter because of left knee soreness.

Every time the Nets seemed like they might make a run back into it, the Pistons held them off, led by as many as 13 points and took a 101-90 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Nets allowed 43 points in the third quarter, the seventh time this season they have allowed 40 or more points in a quarter – and the second time in two nights.

When asked before the game about the potential for it to be a trap game, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said, “Hopefully, you’re growing as a team to understand that the most important game is that game that's on the schedule, which is today.

“We exerted a lot of energy (Wednesday) night to try to give ourselves a chance to win the Philly game,” Vaughn said. “And so now the mental resolve is around mustering up enough energy to get it done tonight. It might not look pretty, but the objective is to get it done and so that's the goal.”